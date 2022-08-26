Arrest Made in Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the Sixth District

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred in the Sixth District.

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 1:00 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 200 block of 53rd Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 22121588

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 2:52 pm, the suspects, who were in a vehicle, approached the victims in the 3500 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The suspects brandished handguns and fired shots at the victims. The suspects then fled the scene. One of the suspects was then apprehended by responding officers. No injuries were reported. CCN: 22121821

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 19-year-old Nathan Borom, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###