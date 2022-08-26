Flu Vaccines Market Sales to Top US$ 4.7 Bn in the year 2022|Key Players- AstraZeneca, CSL Ltd. (Seqirus) and more

Flu Vaccines Market 2022

Global LTE Advanced 5G Market 2022 Consumption Volume, Value, Sale Price, Import & Export Report Forecast 2031

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flu Vaccines Market 2022

The global "Flu Vaccines Market" is estimated to be worth US$ 4.7 Bn in the year 2022. The global flu vaccines market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.4% between 2021 and 2031. The latest trend implies strong pipeline candidates for flu vaccines. Schemes like NIP (National Immunization Program) and immunization programs conducted by the WHO all over are driving the demand for flu vaccines.

Get Free Sample Copy Of Flu Vaccines Market Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/28720

The influenza season is one of the key drivers that is triggering the demand for flu vaccines. Moreover, the surging number of COVID-19 patients has created an unprecedented demand for flu vaccines that prevent exposure to the novel virus. Sustained investments will play an instrumental role in the development of tailor-made flu vaccines, according to a new Persistence Market Research (PMR) study. The market value crossed its US$ 4 Bn mark in 2018, says the report.

Modernization of manufacturing processes is vital to scale up the production of vaccines and meet growing demands of individuals, owing to the onset of the nearly approaching influenza pandemic. Manufacturers tap opportunities in oral approach to meet convenience of individuals. Universal vaccines emerge as cost efficient solutions for pharmaceutical companies.

Companies covered in Flu Vaccines Market Report

Sanofi Pasteur Inc. (Sanofi S/A)

AstraZeneca

CSL Ltd. (Seqirus)

Abbott

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Key Takeaways of Flu Vaccines Market Study

The flu vaccines market is slated to progress at a robust CAGR throughout the forecast period of 2020 – 2030, as companies focus on augmenting their investments in R&D activities in new manufacturing technologies.

Companies tap incremental opportunities in U.S., owing to high mortality rates caused by influenza.

Emergence of new strains has forced companies to introduce new updates in flu vaccines every year.

Strategic collaborations spark innovations in oral flu vaccines.

Antigens in universal flu vaccines hold promising potentials for fighting off new virus strains.

Oral flu vaccines in the form of pills to create high lucrative opportunities for companies.

“Emergence of new virus strains and opportunities in manufacturing technologies woul fuel growth for the flu vaccines market. Partnerships play a key role in developing easy-to-consume vaccines,” says a PMR analyst.

Request For Customization@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/28720

Impact of COVID-19 on Flu Vaccines Market

With recent developments in COVID-19, there is an unprecedented demand for flu vaccines that limit the exposure of individuals toward the virus. Various companies are teaming up to introduce new vaccine candidates. This trend is witnessing the emergence of nasal drop vaccines as companies gear up for human trials. Thankfully an increased availability of influenza vaccine has reduced the stress on healthcare facilities, especially in the U.S. since hospitals are already compromised due to the surging number of COVID-19 patients.

There is a sustained demand for influenza vaccine as individuals living in countries of the southern hemisphere are on a high risk of acquiring influenza. Companies are collaborating with top virologists from well-known universities to innovate in nasal drop vaccines to fight off Coronavirus. Analysts of PMR (Persistence Market Research) opine that leading pharmaceutical companies are transferring their state-of-the-art manufacturing processes to research labs in countries of Asia Pacific.

Flu Vaccines Market: Competition Landscape

Though there is an increased demand for vaccines owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, it is being argued whether vaccines are effective to prevent individuals from acquiring the infection. Hence, companies in the flu vaccines market are improving their R&D capabilities to develop new vaccines that not only combat Coronavirus, but also prevent the spread of new virus strains. Companies are increasing their production capabilities for developing influenza vaccines in order to prevent individuals from visiting doctors in the COVID-19 era.

Conclusion

Analysts of PMR anticipate that COVID-19 has emerged as one of the key drivers that has increased pressure over companies to introduce new flu vaccines. Companies are increasing efforts to keep influenza virus in control by investing in capacity additions. A large number of awareness campaigns regarding infectious diseases have helped to bolster the rate of vaccination practices amongst individuals worldwide.

FDA-approved quadrivalent flu vaccines are being increasingly adopted to combat new virus strains. Introduction of universal vaccines has reduced the stress on biotech companies to update flu vaccines, resulting in increased cost savings. Robust investments in healthcare infrastructures of developing economies are generating incremental opportunities for companies in the flu vaccines market.

Learn More About the Report

The market has been classified on the basis of product (trivalent and quadrivalent), dosage form (nasal spray, intramuscular injection, and intradermal shot), and distribution channel (institutional – hospitals, community clinics, public health agencies, and workplaces, and retail – retail pharmacy and mail order pharmacy) across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America - U.S, Canada

Europe - France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK, Eastern Europe, CIS

APAC - China, India, Japan, Australia, Others

Latin America - Argentina, Brazil, Others

Go To “Purchase Now” To Decipher The Competitive Analysis In Our Flu Vaccines Market Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/28720

Key Questions Answered in This Report.

What will the Market growth rate in Future?

What are the key factors driving the global Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industry?

Read Also-

Wireless Fetal Monitoring Systems Market

Atherectomy Devices Market

About Us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com