Company Announcement
MALDEN, MA Aug. 25, 2022: Out of an abundance of caution, Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc. is voluntarily recalling select dinner rolls, sandwich rolls and bun products listed below that were used in limited products made between March 21,2022 and April 25, 2022, following the expanded Lyons Magnus recall dated August 10, 2022 recall of a raw material (FDA publish date August 16, 2022), used in limited production of dinner rolls, sandwich rolls and bun products from the manufacturer of Golden Gloss glaze (Lyons Magnus). Lyons Magnus is recalling this raw material due to the potential for it to cause microbial contamination, including the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and/or Clostridium botulinum. While no illnesses associated with Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc. bread products have been reported and no pathogens have been found in Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc. products to date, this voluntary recall is being conducted out of an abundance of caution to ensure customer safety.
This recall does not impact any other Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc. products, as no other products were produced with this raw material from Lyons Magnus.
We advise that distributors and end users in possession of any of these Piantedosi dinner rolls, sandwich rolls and/or buns immediately examine your inventory for any of the affected lot codes and place any remaining products you may have on hold. Cease further distribution of these affected products, and do not consume these affected products. Distributors and/or end users in possession of any of the affected product lots listed should contact your Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc. representative to coordinate return of the product and for replacement of product. In the event you do not have any of the affected lot codes in your inventory, please retain this notice in the event any of your customers and/or end users have any questions.
We advise that in the event any consumers are in possession of any of these affected Piantedosi dinner rolls, sandwich rolls and/or buns should dispose of the product. Consumers can contact Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc. at 800-339-0080 x165, Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00pm ET, if they have any questions, or to request replacement product.
The affected lots of Golden Gloss glaze received were used for a limited production period between March 21, 2022 and April 25, 2022. See below for the list of the affected Piantedosi Baking Company product UPC #s and lot codes.
|
CASED
|
CASED PRODUCT NAME
|
Case count
|
UPC
|
LOT CODES
|
EXPIRATION DATE
|C-88
|Finger Roll
|24-pk/
192 count
|033474400885
|22082
22096
22102
22109
|
3/23/2023
4/6/2023
4/12/2023
4/19/2023
|C-96
|Soft Dinner Roll No Seeds
|24-pk/
192 count
|033474400960
|22082
22091
22096
22103
22110
|
3/23/2023
4/1/2023
4/6/2023
4/13/2023
4/20/2023
|C-130-S
|Gourmet Junior Burger Roll
|12-pk/
120 count
|033474501308
|22083
22104
22112
22115
|
3/24/2023
4/14/2023
4/22/2023
4/25/2023
|C-132
|Gourmet Burger Roll
|12-pk/
96 count
|033474501322
|22083
22088
22091
22095
22101
22105
22109
22112
|
3/24/2023
3/29/2023
4/1/2023
4/5/2023
4/11/2023
4/15/2023
4/19/2023
4/22/2023
|C-133
|SPR Roll
|12-pk/
96 count
|033474501339
|22083
22084
22087
22094
22102
22104
22108
22111
22112
22115
|
3/24/2023
3/25/2023
3/28/2023
4/4/2023
4/12/2023
4/14/2023
4/18/2023
4/21/2023
4/22/2023
4/25/2023
|C-136
|Seeded SPR Roll
|12-pk/
96 count
|033474501360
|22084
22098
22105
22112
|
3/25/2023
4/8/2023
4/15/2023
4/22/2023
|C-285
|Clustered Potato Burger Roll
|12-pk/
96 count
|033474502855
|22105
22112
|
4/15/2023
4/22/2023
|C-294-S
|B & W Sweet Burger Roll
|12-pk/
96 count
|033474502947
|22092
22099
|
4/2/2023
4/9/2023
|C-297-S
|Hawaiian Sandwich Roll
|12-pk/
|033474502978
|22110
|4/20/2023
|96 count
|C-364
|Gourmet Potato Deli Roll
|12-pk/
96 count
|033474503647
|22081
22084
22094
22101
22102
22108
22110
22111
22115
|
3/22/2023
3/25/2023
4/4/2023
4/11/2023
4/12/2023
4/18/2023
4/20/2023
4/21/2023
4/25/2023
|C-377-S
|Split Top Burger Roll
|12-pk/
96 count
|033474503777
|22081
22094
|3/22/2023
4/4/2023
|C-417-S
|Brioche Style Burger Roll
|12-pk/
96 count
|033474504170
|22082
22095
22103
22109
|
3/23/2023
4/5/2023
4/13/2023
4/19/2023
|C-418-S
|Sunset Burger Roll
|12-pk/
96 count
|033474504187
|22104
22110
|
4/14/2023
4/20/2023
|C-464-S
|B & W Gourmet Burger Roll
|12-pk/
96 count
|033474504644
|22085
22092
22106
22112
|
3/26/2023
4/2/2023
4/16/2023
4/22/2023
|C-494-S
|Slider Rolls No Seeds
|24-pk/
192 count
|033474504941
|22082
22096
22103
22110
|
3/23/2023
4/6/2023
4/13/2023
4/20/2023
|C-952
|Gourmet Potato Deli Roll
|8-pk/
96 count
|033474509526
|22094
22102
|
4/4/2023
4/12/2023
|C-1202-S
|Brioche-Style Slider Roll
|24-pk/
192 count
|033474512021
|22081
22088
22095
22102
22109
|
3/22/2023
3/29/2023
4/5/2023
4/12/2023
4/19/2023
|C-1204-S
|Gourmet Potato Slider Rolls
|24-pk/
192 count
|033474512045
|22081
22088
22091
22095
22102
22103
22104
22105
22110
|
3/22/2023
3/29/2023
4/1/2023
4/5/2023
4/12/2023
4/13/2023
4/14/2023
4/15/2023
4/20/2023
Below is the list of affected Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc. tray products which have expired and should no longer be in the marketplace:
|
TRAY
|
TRAY PRODUCT NAME
|
Pack size
|
UPC
|
LOT CODES
|
EXPIRATION DATE
|#14 & #16
|Soft Dinner Rolls with No Seeds
|12 & 24-pack
|033474000146
|22081
22096
22102
22103
22109
22110
|3/29/2022
4/13/2022
4/19/2022
4/20/2022
4/26/2022
4/27/2022
|#20
|Finger Roll
|24-pack
|033474000207
|22082
22096
22102
22109
|3/30/2022
4/13/2022
4/19/2022
4/26/2022
|#132-TR
|Gourmet Burger Roll
|12-pack
|033474501322
|22094
22101
|4/14/2022
4/21/2022
|#133-STR
|SPR Roll
|12-pack
|033474501339
|22083
22084
22087
22094
22102
22104
22108
22111
22112
22115
|4/7/2022
4/8/2022
4/11/2022
4/18/2022
4/26/2022
4/28/2022
5/2/2022
5/5/2022
5/6/2022
5/9/2022
|#283-TR
|Jr. Potato Burger Roll
|8-pack
|033474502831
|22083
22088
22108
|3/31/2022
4/5/2022
4/25/2022
|#285TR
|Clustered Potato Burger Roll
|12-pack
|033474502855
|22105
22112
|4/22/2022
4/29/2022
|#364-TR
|Gourmet Potato Deli Roll
|12-pack
|033474503647
|22081
22084
22094
22101
22102
22108
22110
22111
22115
|3/29/22
4/1/2022
4/11/2022
4/18/2022
4/19/2022
4/25/2022
4/27/2022
4/28/2022
5/2/2022
|#416-STR
|Sweet Potato Sandwich Roll
|12-pack
|033474504163
|22095
22105
22110
|4/15/2022
4/25/2022
4/30/2022
|#417-STR
|Brioche Style Burger Roll
|12-pack
|033474504170
|22082
22083
22088
22091
22095
22101
22105
22109
|4/2/2022
4/3/2022
4/8/2022
4/11/2022
4/15/2022
4/21/2022
4/25/2022
4/29/2022
|22110
|4/30/2022
|#464-STR
|B & W Gourmet Burger Roll
|12-pack
|033474104646
|22085
22092
22106
22112
|4/2/2022
4/9/2022
4/23/2022
4/29/2022
|#1202-TR
|Brioche-Style Slider Roll
|24-pack
|033474512021
|22081
22088
22095
22102
22109
|3/29/2022
4/5/2022
4/12/2022
4/19/2022
4/26/2022
|#1204-STR
|Gourmet Potato Slider Rolls
|24-pack
|033474512045
|22081
22088
22091
22095
22102
22103
22104
22105
22110
|3/29/2022
4/5/2022
4/8/2022
4/12/2022
4/19/2022
4/20/2022
4/21/2022
4/22/2022
4/27/2022
|#1297-TR
|Garlic & Herb Dinner Roll
|12-pack
|033474012972
|22082
|4/5/2022
|#6457-TR
|Sweet Potato Dinner Roll
|12-pack
|033474010473
|22082
22088
22096
22102
|4/5/2022
4/11/2022
4/19/2022
4/25/2022
|#6458-TR
|Potato Slider Roll
|12-pack
|033474510546
|22082
22088
22102
22110
|4/5/2022
4/11/2022
4/25/2022
5/3/2022
|#6462-TR
|Potato Finger Roll
|12-pack
|033474011296
|22082
22096
22102
22109
|4/5/2022
4/19/2022
4/25/2022
5/2/2022
|#6467-TR
|Brioche-Style Bulkie Rolls
|6-pack
|075199017245
|22080
22083
22087
22094
22101
22104
22108
22111
|4/3/2022
4/6/2022
4/10/2022
4/17/2022
4/24/2022
4/27/2022
5/1/2022
5/4/2022
|#6470-TR
|Onion Bulkie Roll
|6-pack
|075199001329
|22080
22083
22087
22094
22095
22101
22104
22108
22109
22111
|4/3/2022
4/6/2022
4/10/2022
4/17/2022
4/18/2022
4/24/2022
4/27/2022
5/1/2022
5/2/2022
5/4/2022
|#6481-TR
|Potato Hamburger Roll
|8-pack
|075199064812
|22087
22095
22101
22104
22108
22111
|4/10/2022
4/18/2022
4/24/2022
4/27/2022
5/1/2022
5/4/2022
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc.
- 800-339-0080 x165
- Media:
- Audrey Young
- 202-256-4521