FEEDING AMERICA ANNOUNCES INITIAL GRANTS FOR FOOD SECURITY EQUITY IMPACT FUND

$9.9M Awarded to 25 Food Banks Partnering with Community-Based Organizations to Address Food Insecurity Disparities by Race and Ethnicity

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Feeding America®, the nationwide network of 200 food banks, 21 statewide associations and 60,000 partner food pantries and meal programs, today announced the initial grant awards as part of the Food Security Equity Impact Fund. Nearly $10 million was awarded to 25 food banks, partnering with 60 different community-based organizations, to address the root causes of hunger and food insecurity by developing and advocating for change and developing solutions to improve food insecurity and to create a more just food system.

"We know that communities of color experience food insecurity at disproportionate rates. As we work to improve food access for all, we need to invest in local organizations whose work helps to remove barriers that lead to long-term or multi-generational food insecurity," said Ami McReynolds, chief equity officer of Feeding America. "The grants announced today are a major step in our journey toward community-led change. The Food Security Equity Impact Fund has the potential to transform food security philanthropy, and this round of funding will be the first of many for Feeding America."

Feeding America established the Food Security Equity Impact Fund in March 2021 and seeded it with a $20 million donation from MacKenzie Scott. The fund was established to drive investments to communities of color which are disproportionately impacted by food insecurity while honoring Feeding America's commitment to advance equity. Data shows Black, Latino, Native American, and Pacific Islanders experience food insecurity at rates 2-3 times higher than that of white individuals, and food insecurity among Asian subgroups varies substantially leaving some subgroups at heightened risk. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic further deepened existing disparities and the structural barriers communities of color face.

The Food Security Equity Impact Fund is part of Feeding America's broader grantmaking strategy to intentionally support communities of color and rural communities known to be disproportionately impacted by food insecurity. Individual grants range between $100,000 to $500,000 and will support communities across 22 states and Puerto Rico. The grants are also geographically diverse, with urban, suburban and rural communities receiving awards. In addition, 90% of the community-based partners are led by people of color.

"The work proposed by food banks and their community partners for these grants is inspiring," McReynolds continued. "Grantees will focus on local food system infrastructure, community-based agriculture practices, job training, expanding access to federal nutrition program and much more. We are excited to play a small part and see communities build and grow their work. Our hope is that we learn from these community investments and together, in partnership with people facing hunger, work to dismantle the systems that drive inequity and truly end hunger in America."

Grants were awarded to the following food banks and their community-based partners:

