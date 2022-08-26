New Farmers' Market opens in the historic Imperial Tobacco Plant

AYLMER, ON, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Saturday August 27th marks the Grand Opening for the Old Imperial Farmers' Market in Aylmer. Housed on the site of the former Imperial Tobacco Plant, a million square foot facility on 55 acres that closed down in 2007, leaving 600 people jobless. After being purchased by a group of local business owners in 2010, the property has been transformed into an industrial mall, the Elgin Innovation Centre, with over 30 businesses calling it home, employing nearly 500. In one of the last remaining vacant spaces, founder and part-owner Jack Baribeau is teaming up with Aylmer resident Terry Dueck to establish a sustainable year-round market to celebrate, support, and showcase the best of what the community has to offer. "We've always seen something special happening in this last street-facing unit, its got great traffic right off the main throughway from the 401, beautiful original timber-framing and brick; it had to be more than a warehouse." Jack Baribeau. "Aylmer has so much to offer, the residents are so hardworking and creative, there is so much agriculture and craftsmanship, we really believe this can be a destination for people all over Ontario. Jack and I talked about this about 8 years ago when the original Aylmer Sales Arena had closed down and I knew this would be the perfect place to establish a market. We are so excited to create something special that will bring the community together."- Terry Dueck.

The market is open every Saturday, from 8am to 3pm at 6D-516 John Street N, south on Imperial Road (Hwy 73) from the 401 in a 19,000 Square Foot renovated tobacco warehouse which can accommodate up to 80 Vendors. The Grand Opening features a ribbon cutting ceremony, bouncy castle, kids play area, petting zoo, balloons, free popcorn and a door prize. More information can be found at oifm.ca.

