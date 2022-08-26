TutorMe Partners with Columbia Public Schools, Providing Students with Tailored Instruction for Academic Advancement

The partnership between TutorMe and Columbia Public Schools provides students with high-impact tutoring through on-demand and one-on-one online instruction

TutorMe, an online tutoring solution creating access and opportunity for all students, announces a partnership with Columbia Public Schools in Columbia, MO, supporting students during the 2022–2023 school year with learning recovery and academic advancement.

Made possible through ESSER funding and a Request for Proposal (RFP) from the district, Columbia Public Schools sought tutoring services to provide supplemental academic support to students. Columbia Public Schools chose TutorMe through a selection process among more than 20 applicants.

"As a district, our goal is to provide our students with resources that will help them grow confident as learners and further their academic careers," said De'Vion Moore, the Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education of Columbia Public Schools. "We selected TutorMe with the intent of making personalized tutoring support sustainable and scalable."

The fifth-largest school district in the state, Columbia Public Schools serves more than 18,500 pre-K–12 students. The partnership with TutorMe provides students additional academic support outside of the classroom and ensures students receive the personalized, one-on-one support needed to succeed in college, career and life.

"Our partnership with TutorMe increases the availability and accessibility to tailored instruction beyond classroom walls—ensuring our students have additional avenues to succeed in learning," added Helen Porter, the Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education of Columbia Public Schools. "We are committed to supporting our uniquely diverse student population with an on-demand tool they can use to get support when and where they need it."

TutorMe pairs students with tutors based on their own specific requests and provides diversified support through chat, or voice- and video-enabled tutoring. The supplemental service supports student mastery of important concepts in English, mathematics and other subjects.

"Columbia Public Schools' priorities match our guiding principles and capabilities at TutorMe to provide an excellent education to all students," said Kyle Baker, Chief of Staff of TutorMe. "We are looking forward to working with the school community to ensure students, families and teachers are making the most of individualized academic support available through TutorMe."

Students will access TutorMe through the district's student portal. To learn more about how TutorMe partners with K–12 schools and districts, please visit https://tutorme.com/k12-partners/.

