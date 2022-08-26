Mercy Orthopedic/Foot & Ankle Surgeons Dr. Lew Schon and Dr. Rebecca Cerrato Appear on Mercy's "MEDOSCOPY" Series

Lew C. Schon, M.D., FAAOS, Director of Orthopedic Innovation at The Institute for Foot and Ankle Reconstruction (IFAR) at Mercy, and Rebecca A. Cerrato, M.D., FAAOS, Director of the Mercy IFAR Fellowship Program, appear together as guests of the hospital's ongoing talk show series, "Medoscopy," airing on Facebook Watch, Tues.-Wed., Aug. 30th and 31st at 5:30 p.m. EST (http://www.facebook.com/MercyMedicalCenter).

BALTIMORE, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renown orthopedic surgeons Lew C. Schon, M.D., FAAOS, Director of Orthopedic Innovation at The Institute for Foot and Ankle Reconstruction (IFAR) at Mercy, and Rebecca A. Cerrato, M.D., FAAOS, Director of the Mercy IFAR Fellowship Program, appear together as guests of the hospital's ongoing talk show series, "Medoscopy," airing on Facebook Watch, Tues.-Wed., Aug. 30th and 31st at 5:30 p.m. EST (http://www.facebook.com/MercyMedicalCenter).

A 30-minute pre-taped program that explores the background and lives of Mercy clinicians, patients and others, Medoscopy was launched in spring 2021 and airs in two 15-minute segments. To view past episodes, visit the Medoscopy playlist on the Mercy Medical Center YOUTUBE channel.

In this latest installment, Drs. Schon and Cerrato discuss their innovative work in the fields of total ankle replacement and minimally invasive bunion surgery, respectively.

On more personal notes, Dr. Schon relates how he had the opportunity to perform live on stage, not once, but twice, with David Grohl of the internationally acclaimed band, the Foo Fighters; Dr. Cerrato related her family's interest in sports, and how her husband, local sports radio personality Vinnie Cerrato, appeared in the 1994 film, "Kindergarten Ninja."

During Medoscopy's regular "show and tell" segment, Dr. Schon demonstrated his ability to play the shofar, an ancient musical horn typically made from a ram's horn and utilized for Jewish religious practices. Dr. Cerrato produced a hockey helmet to reveal her family's love for the sport and symbolic of "many days spent at ice rinks!"

As an innovator in the treatment of foot and ankle arthritis, Dr. Lew Schon has made advances in numerous treatment techniques. He has dedicated his skill and expertise to the advancement of ankle reconstruction and is considered one of the key surgeons internationally performing the Zimmer Total Ankle Replacement.

Dr. Schon is a co-inventor of several notable devices including the Stem Cell Suture, the Tornier WAVE calcaneal plate, the DJO Airlift brace, the Arthrex ProStop, and Darco's Toe Guard and Pneumatic Night Splint.

Board certified in Orthopedic Surgery, Dr. Cerrato was one of the first orthopedic surgeons in the United States to perform advanced minimally invasive bunion surgery. She is the only U.S. surgeon to serve as a board member on the Groupe de Recherche et d'Etude en Chirurgie Mini-Invasive du Pied – a prestigious international society dedicated to minimally invasive foot and ankle surgery.

Dr. Cerrato chairs and serves as course director of an annual international arthroscopy course held in downtown Baltimore. The course draws leading experts in the field and international attendance from Australia, Israel, Canada, England and France, among others.

Medoscopy is filmed on the campus of Mercy Medical Center in downtown Baltimore with video, sound, and lighting by Zinnia Film.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is located in downtown Baltimore City, about six blocks from Baltimore's famed Inner Harbor. A university-affiliated teaching facility, Mercy is a Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care, orthopedics, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit http://www.mdmercy.com, and MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

