Jillian Altizer Joins AeroGo as Human Resources Manager.

Tukwila, WA August 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AeroGo President John Massenburg announced today that Jillian Altizer has joined the company in the position of Human Resources Manager. Jillian’s primary concerns will be a combination of focus on company culture and recruitment for key positions. She will administer employee benefits and training as well as offer pro-active coaching to all AeroGo employees. Mr. Massenburg stated, “This position is crucial to AeroGo. Jillian’s wealth of experience will directly impact our people and culture.”

Founded in 1967, AeroGo is the world leader in providing innovative load moving solutions for awkward, delicate or exceptionally heavy loads used in factories. Visit www.aerogo.com for more information.

