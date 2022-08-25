Submit Release
Visit of Special Envoy for Arctic Affairs Sam Tan to Nuuk, Greenland, 26 to 30 August 2022

Special Envoy for Arctic Affairs Sam Tan will visit Nuuk, Greenland from 26 to 30 August to attend the Arctic Circle Greenland Forum (ACGF) at the invitation of Chairman of the Arctic Circle Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson.

 

Special Envoy Tan will take part in a panel discussion moderated by Chairman Grímsson on 27 August 2022. He will also call on Faroe Islands Minister of Foreign Affairs and Culture Jenis av Rana and meet the Heads of Delegation from the various Arctic Circle countries.  

 

Special Envoy Tan will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

25 AUGUST 2022

