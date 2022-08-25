Submit Release
State Visit of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Negara Brunei Darussalam, 24 to 25 August 2022

His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Negara Brunei Darussalam, concluded his State Visit to Singapore today.

 

The State Visit reaffirmed the special and long-standing relationship between Singapore and Brunei. The State Visit continues the momentum of high-level exchanges between both countries, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s visit to Brunei for His Majesty’s 76th birthday celebrations in July 2022, where PM and Mrs Lee were conferred State honours, and His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office of Brunei Darussalam’s visit to Singapore for the 8th Young Leaders’ Programme in August 2022.

 

During the State Visit, both sides discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation in the areas of food and medical supply resilience, energy, and the green economy. Singapore and Brunei agencies also signed Memoranda of Understanding on Cooperation in Energy and Green Economy; Strengthening Trade and Investment Cooperation in Food and Medical Products; Brunei Darussalam-Singapore Youth Education Scholarship; and Cooperation in Public Service Capacity Development on the side-lines of the State Visit. As fellow small countries, Singapore and Brunei are working together to strengthen our resilience in an uncertain climate. His Majesty’s State Visit to Singapore was an excellent occasion for both countries to also build on our traditional pillars of cooperation, including defence and finance.

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

25 AUGUST 2022

