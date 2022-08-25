Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,453 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,860 in the last 365 days.

Unemployment Rates Down in All 14 Metro Areas, Jobs Up in Most Areas in July

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in July according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all metro areas except one.


"Today's data is an indication that economic recovery is taking place throughout the state," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "As unemployment rates continue to decline and jobs increase, IDES is committed to providing training and employment services with its local partners to connect workers and employers together in the Illinois workforce."


The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Rockford MSA (+5.5%, +7,600), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+4.8%, +8,600), and the Chicago Metropolitan Division (+4.8%, +173,600). Total nonfarm jobs were down in the Illinois section of the St. Louis MSA (-0.2%, -500). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Manufacturing and Leisure & Hospitality (fourteen areas); Mining & Construction and Professional & Business Services (eleven areas each); Transportation, Warehousing & Utilities (ten areas); Retail Trade, Education & Health Services, and Other Services (nine areas each); Wholesale Trade and Government (eight areas each).


The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-2.4 points to 4.9%), the Rockford MSA (-2.3 points to 6.5%), and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-1.5 points to 3.8%). The over-the-year unemployment rate decreased in 99 counties, increased in 2 counties, and remained unchanged in 1 county.



Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area

July 2022*

July 2021**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

4.0%

4.9%

-0.9

Carbondale-Marion

4.6%

5.8%

-1.2

Champaign-Urbana

4.3%

5.3%

-1.0

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

4.9%

7.3%

-2.4

Danville

5.7%

6.8%

-1.1

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

3.8%

5.3%

-1.5

Decatur

6.5%

7.7%

-1.2

Elgin

4.6%

5.7%

-1.1

Kankakee

5.3%

6.3%

-1.0

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

4.0%

4.9%

-0.9

Peoria

5.0%

6.0%

-1.0

Rockford

6.5%

8.8%

-2.3

Springfield

4.3%

5.5%

-1.2

St. Louis (IL-Section)

4.3%

5.6%

-1.3

Illinois Statewide

4.8%

6.6%

-1.8

* Preliminary  I  ** Revised

 

 

 















Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - July 2022

Metropolitan Area

July

July

Over-the-Year

 

2022*

2021**

Change

Bloomington MSA

91,500

88,700

2,800

Carbondale-Marion MSA

56,800

54,900

1,900

Champaign-Urbana MSA

110,800

108,600

2,200

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,808,500

3,634,900

173,600

Danville MSA

26,000

25,700

300

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

187,500

178,900

8,600

Decatur MSA

48,500

47,700

800

Elgin Metro Division

255,300

245,000

10,300

Kankakee MSA

42,900

42,100

800

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

428,600

415,100

13,500

Peoria MSA

167,500

164,900

2,600

Rockford MSA

146,800

139,200

7,600

Springfield MSA

108,600

104,400

4,200

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

234,600

235,100

-500

Illinois Statewide

6,080,400

5,842,300

238,100

*Preliminary | **Revised

 

 

 


Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Jul 2022

Jul 2021

Over the Year Change

 

  
   

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division

    

Cook County

5.4 %

8.0 %

-2.6

    

DuPage County

3.5 %

5.1 %

-1.6

    

Grundy County

4.3 %

5.9 %

-1.6

    

Kendall County

3.8 %

5.3 %

-1.5

    

McHenry County

3.7 %

5.3 %

-1.6

    

Will County

4.4 %

6.4 %

-2.0

    

Elgin, IL Metro Division

 

 

 

    

DeKalb County

4.5 %

5.7 %

-1.2

    

Kane County

4.6 %

5.7 %

-1.1

    

Lake & Kenosha, IL-WI Metro Division

 

    

Lake County (IL)

4.0 %

5.0 %

-1.0

    

Kankakee, IL MSA

 

 

 

    

Kankakee County

5.3 %

6.3 %

-1.0

    

Cities

 

 

 

    

Aurora City

4.5 %

5.8 %

-1.3

    

Chicago City

5.8 %

8.8 %

-3.0

    

Elgin City

5.0 %

6.7 %

-1.7

    

Joliet City

5.2 %

7.7 %

-2.5

    

Kankakee City

7.0 %

9.5 %

-2.5

    

Naperville City

3.4 %

4.6 %

-1.2

    

* Unemployment rates for cities with total population of 25,000 or more can be found at https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/lmi/Pages/Local_Area_Unemployment_Statistics.aspx

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division


The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.9 percent in July 2022 from 7.3 percent in July 2021. The last time the July rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 4.0 percent.


Total nonfarm employment increased +173,600 compared to July 2021. The Leisure-Hospitality (+55,500), Professional-Business Services (+38,500), Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (+15,800), Government (+13,400), Manufacturing (+11,400), and Educational-Health Services(+10,100) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year. No sectors had employment declines from a year ago.


Elgin, IL Metro Division


The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.6 percent in July 2022 from 5.7 percent in July 2021. The last time the July rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 4.0 percent.


Total nonfarm employment increased +10,300 compared to July 2021. The Financial Activities (-400) and Information (-100) sectors had employment declines from a year ago. Leisure-Hospitality (+3,300), Manufacturing (+2,300), Government (+1,700), and Professional-Business Services (+1,100) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year.


Lake & Kenosha Counties, IL-WI Metro Division


The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.0 percent in July 2022 from 4.9 percent in July 2021. The last time the July rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 3.7 percent.


Total nonfarm employment increased +13,500 compared to July 2021. The Government (-500) and Financial Activities (-100) sectors had employment declines from a year ago. Professional-Business Services (+3,300), Wholesale Trade (+2,500), Leisure-Hospitality (+2,300), Educational-Health Services (+2,200), and Manufacturing (+1,600) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year.


Kankakee, IL MSA


The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.3 percent in July 2022 from 6.3 percent in July 2021. The last time the July rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 4.4 percent.


Total nonfarm employment increased +800 compared to July 2021. Retail Trade (-100) and Educational-Health Services (-100) sectors recorded employment declines compared to one year ago. The Manufacturing (+400), Government (+200), Leisure-Hospitality (+200), Construction (+100), and Other Services (+100) sectors had payroll gains over the year.



Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.

You just read:

Unemployment Rates Down in All 14 Metro Areas, Jobs Up in Most Areas in July

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.