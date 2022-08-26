Nordstrom commits to expand Black business product presence in-store

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nordstrom Partners With De Louise-Lorraine Fine Frames During Black Business Month Pop-Up

De Louise-Lorraine Fine Frames and Hardware, Inc. is proud to announce that it has been selected as a pop-up partner during Nordstrom’s Fifteen Percent Pledge to buy 10x more goods from Black businesses by the end of 2030.

The in-store event will take place exclusively at the Nordstrom located in Perimeter Mall on August 26th through 28th from 12pm to 6pm. “This year’s event features seven Black owned businesses that embody the quality for which Nordstrom and our select clientele demands,” said store manager Stephanie Cole. “We are excited to support deserving Black businesses who are retail worthy.”

De Louise-Lorraine Fine Frames was designed to meet the growing demand for luxury optic eyewear. De Louise-Lorraine features a bold fashion design to create timeless, distinctive frames that are works of art. Created by eyewear designer Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, the collection was inspired by Camelot, an era where major fashion houses were celebrated for their unique approach to awe inspiring accessories and couture garments.

“I am extremely excited to be featured by Nordstrom,” said Cochran-Johnson. “Since my product is an optic frame, I am distributed exclusively at optic boutiques, so this is a huge opportunity to expand into the general retail industry while allowing Nordstrom to meet the needs of clients who desire a versatile luxury frame that happens to be optic.”

The De Louise-Lorraine Signature Collection was developed using Computer Automated Design (CAD) by certified engineers. De Louise-Lorraine uses the highest grade of cellulose acetate and is hand-polished with a scientific bridge and temple that provides a superior fit for all races and ethnicities.

For more information or to experience the collection, visit louiselorraine.com.