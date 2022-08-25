Unemployment Rates Down in All 14 Metro Areas, Jobs Up in Most Areas in July
SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in July according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all metro areas except one.
"Today's data is an indication that economic recovery is taking place throughout the state," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "As unemployment rates continue to decline and jobs increase, IDES is committed to providing training and employment services with its local partners to connect workers and employers together in the Illinois workforce."
The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Rockford MSA (+5.5%, +7,600), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+4.8%, +8,600), and the Chicago Metropolitan Division (+4.8%, +173,600). Total nonfarm jobs were down in the Illinois section of the St. Louis MSA (-0.2%, -500). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Manufacturing and Leisure & Hospitality (fourteen areas); Mining & Construction and Professional & Business Services (eleven areas each); Transportation, Warehousing & Utilities (ten areas); Retail Trade, Education & Health Services, and Other Services (nine areas each); Wholesale Trade and Government (eight areas each).
The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-2.4 points to 4.9%), the Rockford MSA (-2.3 points to 6.5%), and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-1.5 points to 3.8%). The over-the-year unemployment rate decreased in 99 counties, increased in 2 counties, and remained unchanged in 1 county.
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
|
Metropolitan Area
|
July 2022*
|
July 2021**
|
Over-the-Year Change
|
Bloomington
|
4.0%
|
4.9%
|
-0.9
|
Carbondale-Marion
|
4.6%
|
5.8%
|
-1.2
|
Champaign-Urbana
|
4.3%
|
5.3%
|
-1.0
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
|
4.9%
|
7.3%
|
-2.4
|
Danville
|
5.7%
|
6.8%
|
-1.1
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
|
3.8%
|
5.3%
|
-1.5
|
Decatur
|
6.5%
|
7.7%
|
-1.2
|
Elgin
|
4.6%
|
5.7%
|
-1.1
|
Kankakee
|
5.3%
|
6.3%
|
-1.0
|
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
|
4.0%
|
4.9%
|
-0.9
|
Peoria
|
5.0%
|
6.0%
|
-1.0
|
Rockford
|
6.5%
|
8.8%
|
-2.3
|
Springfield
|
4.3%
|
5.5%
|
-1.2
|
St. Louis (IL-Section)
|
4.3%
|
5.6%
|
-1.3
|
Illinois Statewide
|
4.8%
|
6.6%
|
-1.8
|
* Preliminary I ** Revised
|
|
|
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - July 2022
|
Metropolitan Area
|
July
|
July
|
Over-the-Year
|
|
2022*
|
2021**
|
Change
|
Bloomington MSA
|
91,500
|
88,700
|
2,800
|
Carbondale-Marion MSA
|
56,800
|
54,900
|
1,900
|
Champaign-Urbana MSA
|
110,800
|
108,600
|
2,200
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
|
3,808,500
|
3,634,900
|
173,600
|
Danville MSA
|
26,000
|
25,700
|
300
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
|
187,500
|
178,900
|
8,600
|
Decatur MSA
|
48,500
|
47,700
|
800
|
Elgin Metro Division
|
255,300
|
245,000
|
10,300
|
Kankakee MSA
|
42,900
|
42,100
|
800
|
Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
|
428,600
|
415,100
|
13,500
|
Peoria MSA
|
167,500
|
164,900
|
2,600
|
Rockford MSA
|
146,800
|
139,200
|
7,600
|
Springfield MSA
|
108,600
|
104,400
|
4,200
|
Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
|
234,600
|
235,100
|
-500
|
Illinois Statewide
|
6,080,400
|
5,842,300
|
238,100
|
*Preliminary | **Revised
|
|
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas
|
Labor Market Area
|
Jul 2022
|
Jul 2021
|
Over the Year Change
|
Decatur MSA
|
|
|
|
Macon County
|
6.5 %
|
7.7 %
|
-1.2
|
Springfield MSA
|
|
|
|
Menard County
|
3.5 %
|
4.0 %
|
-0.5
|
Sangamon County
|
4.4 %
|
5.6 %
|
-1.2
|
Cities
|
|
|
|
Decatur City
|
7.8 %
|
9.2 %
|
-1.4
|
Rock Island City
|
4.5 %
|
5.9 %
|
-1.4
|
Springfield City
|
4.8 %
|
6.3 %
|
-1.5
|
Counties
|
|
|
|
Adams County
|
3.5 %
|
4.0 %
|
-0.5
|
Brown County
|
2.4 %
|
2.9 %
|
-0.5
|
Calhoun County
|
3.9 %
|
4.9 %
|
-1.0
|
Christian County
|
4.8 %
|
5.7 %
|
-0.9
|
De Witt County
|
4.1 %
|
4.9 %
|
-0.8
|
Greene County
|
4.1 %
|
5.1 %
|
-1.0
|
Hancock County
|
3.8 %
|
4.2 %
|
-0.4
|
Jersey County
|
3.8 %
|
5.0 %
|
-1.2
|
Logan County
|
4.5 %
|
5.1 %
|
-0.6
|
McDonough County
|
5.3 %
|
5.9 %
|
-0.6
|
Macoupin County
|
3.8 %
|
4.7 %
|
-0.9
|
Montgomery County
|
4.6 %
|
5.3 %
|
-0.7
|
Morgan County
|
4.2 %
|
5.3 %
|
-1.1
|
Moultrie County
|
3.3 %
|
3.7 %
|
-0.4
|
Piatt County
|
3.7 %
|
4.7 %
|
-1.0
|
Pike County
|
3.9 %
|
4.1 %
|
-0.2
|
Schuyler County
|
3.8 %
|
4.1 %
|
-0.3
|
Scott County
|
4.0 %
|
4.9 %
|
-0.9
|
Shelby County
|
4.0 %
|
4.3 %
|
-0.3
|
Other Areas
|
|
|
|
LWIA 19
|
6.2 %
|
7.3 %
|
-1.1
|
LWIA 20
|
4.4 %
|
5.4 %
|
-1.0
|
LWIA 21
|
4.1 %
|
4.9 %
|
-0.8
|
Central EDR
|
4.7 %
|
5.7 %
|
-1.0
Central Illinois Highlights
Decatur MSA
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.5 percent in July 2022 , a decrease of -1.2 percentage points from July 2021. There were an estimated 3,140 unemployed people in the labor force in July 2022.
The number of total nonfarm jobs in the Decatur metro area increased by +800 compared to one year ago.
Employment increased in Manufacturing (+500), Construction and Mining (+300), Educational and Health Services (+100), Other Services (+100), and Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (+100), and Leisure and Hospitality (+100).
Payrolls were unchanged in Wholesale Trade, Financial Activities, Professional and Business Services, and Information.
July payrolls declined in Government (-300) and Retail Trade (-100).
Springfield MSA
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.3 percent in July 2022 from 5.5 percent in July 2021. There were an estimated 4,682 unemployed people in the labor force in July 2022.
The number of total nonfarm jobs in the Springfield metro area increased by +4,200 compared to one year ago.
Payrolls increased in Educational and Health Services (+1,500), Government (+700), Leisure and Hospitality (+600), Professional and Business Services (+500), Information (+500), Manufacturing (+200), Retail Trade (+200), Mining and Construction (+200), and Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (+100).
No payroll changes were reported in Wholesale Trade or Other Services.
Decreased employment was reported in Financial Activities (-300).
Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.