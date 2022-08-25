Unemployment Rates Down in All 14 Metro Areas, Jobs Up in Most Areas in July

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in July according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all metro areas except one.





"Today's data is an indication that economic recovery is taking place throughout the state," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "As unemployment rates continue to decline and jobs increase, IDES is committed to providing training and employment services with its local partners to connect workers and employers together in the Illinois workforce."





The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Rockford MSA (+5.5%, +7,600), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+4.8%, +8,600), and the Chicago Metropolitan Division (+4.8%, +173,600). Total nonfarm jobs were down in the Illinois section of the St. Louis MSA (-0.2%, -500). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Manufacturing and Leisure & Hospitality (fourteen areas); Mining & Construction and Professional & Business Services (eleven areas each); Transportation, Warehousing & Utilities (ten areas); Retail Trade, Education & Health Services, and Other Services (nine areas each); Wholesale Trade and Government (eight areas each).





The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-2.4 points to 4.9%), the Rockford MSA (-2.3 points to 6.5%), and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-1.5 points to 3.8%). The over-the-year unemployment rate decreased in 99 counties, increased in 2 counties, and remained unchanged in 1 county.









Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area July 2022* July 2021** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 4.0% 4.9% -0.9 Carbondale-Marion 4.6% 5.8% -1.2 Champaign-Urbana 4.3% 5.3% -1.0 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 4.9% 7.3% -2.4 Danville 5.7% 6.8% -1.1 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 3.8% 5.3% -1.5 Decatur 6.5% 7.7% -1.2 Elgin 4.6% 5.7% -1.1 Kankakee 5.3% 6.3% -1.0 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 4.0% 4.9% -0.9 Peoria 5.0% 6.0% -1.0 Rockford 6.5% 8.8% -2.3 Springfield 4.3% 5.5% -1.2 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.3% 5.6% -1.3 Illinois Statewide 4.8% 6.6% -1.8 * Preliminary I ** Revised

























































Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - July 2022

Metropolitan Area July July Over-the-Year 2022* 2021** Change Bloomington MSA 91,500 88,700 2,800 Carbondale-Marion MSA 56,800 54,900 1,900 Champaign-Urbana MSA 110,800 108,600 2,200 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,808,500 3,634,900 173,600 Danville MSA 26,000 25,700 300 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 187,500 178,900 8,600 Decatur MSA 48,500 47,700 800 Elgin Metro Division 255,300 245,000 10,300 Kankakee MSA 42,900 42,100 800 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 428,600 415,100 13,500 Peoria MSA 167,500 164,900 2,600 Rockford MSA 146,800 139,200 7,600 Springfield MSA 108,600 104,400 4,200 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 234,600 235,100 -500 Illinois Statewide 6,080,400 5,842,300 238,100 *Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Jul 2022 Jul 2021 Over the Year Change Bloomington MSA De Witt County 4.1 % 4.9 % -0.8 McLean County 4.0 % 4.9 % -0.9 Peoria MSA Marshall County 4.7 % 5.3 % -0.6 Peoria County 5.8 % 7.2 % -1.4 Stark County 4.5 % 4.9 % -0.4 Tazewell County 4.3 % 5.0 % -0.7 Woodford County 3.4 % 4.1 % -0.7 Ottawa-Streator Area 4.7 % 5.4 % -0.7 Bureau County 4.1 % 4.6 % -0.5 LaSalle County 4.9 % 5.7 % -0.8 Putnam County 4.3 % 4.6 % -0.3 Galesburg Area Knox County 5.5 % 6.5 % -1.0 Cities Bloomington City 4.1 % 5.5 % -1.4 Galesburg City 6.1 % 7.0 % -0.9 Normal Town 4.0 % 4.6 % -0.6 Pekin City 5.3 % 6.1 % -0.8 Peoria City 6.2 % 8.1 % -1.9 Counties & Areas Fulton County 5.1 % 5.8 % -0.7 Hancock County 3.8 % 4.2 % -0.4 Henderson County 3.8 % 3.5 % 0.3 Henry County 4.1 % 4.6 % -0.5 Livingston County 3.9 % 4.9 % -1.0 Logan County 4.5 % 5.1 % -0.6 Mason County 4.9 % 5.4 % -0.5 Warren County 4.2 % 4.7 % -0.5 LWIA 14 4.2 % 4.8 % -0.6

Central Illinois Highlights





Bloomington MSA: The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.0 percent in July 2022 from 4.9 percent in July 2021.





Over the year, nonfarm payroll employment increased by +2,800. Declines were reported in Financial Activities (-100). Leisure-Hospitality (+600), Construction (+500), and Government (+400) had the largest payroll gains over the year.





Peoria MSA: The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.0 percent in July 2022 from 6.0 percent in July 2021.





Over the year, nonfarm payroll employment increased by +2,600. The largest declines were reported in Government (-800) and Retail Trade (-200). Manufacturing (+1,700) and Professional-Business Services (+1,300) had the largest payroll gains over the year.





Ottawa-Streator Area: The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.7 percent in July 2022 from 5.4 percent in July 2021. Over the year, nonfarm payrolls decreased by -500. Professional-Business Services (-350), Trade-Transportation-Utilities (-275), and Educational-Health Services (-150) posted the largest declines. Leisure-Hospitality (+125), Manufacturing (+100), and Government (+75) had payroll gains over the year.





Galesburg Area-Knox County: The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.5 percent in July 2022 from 6.5 percent in July 2021. Over the year, nonfarm payrolls decreased by -275. The largest employment declines were reported in the Educational-Health Services (-175) and Trade-Transportation-Utilities (-75) sectors from a year ago. Leisure-Hospitality (+50) had the largest payroll gain over the year.





Pontiac Area-Livingston County: The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.9 percent in July 2022 from 4.9 percent in July 2021.





Total nonfarm employment was unchanged over the year. Educational-Health Services (-125) posted the largest declines from a year ago. Manufacturing (+100) and Trade-Transportation-Utilities (+75) had the largest payroll gains over the year.









Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.







