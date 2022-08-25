Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,452 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,860 in the last 365 days.

Unemployment Rates Down in All 14 Metro Areas, Jobs Up in Most Areas in July

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in July according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all metro areas except one.


"Today's data is an indication that economic recovery is taking place throughout the state," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "As unemployment rates continue to decline and jobs increase, IDES is committed to providing training and employment services with its local partners to connect workers and employers together in the Illinois workforce."


The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Rockford MSA (+5.5%, +7,600), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+4.8%, +8,600), and the Chicago Metropolitan Division (+4.8%, +173,600). Total nonfarm jobs were down in the Illinois section of the St. Louis MSA (-0.2%, -500). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Manufacturing and Leisure & Hospitality (fourteen areas); Mining & Construction and Professional & Business Services (eleven areas each); Transportation, Warehousing & Utilities (ten areas); Retail Trade, Education & Health Services, and Other Services (nine areas each); Wholesale Trade and Government (eight areas each).


The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-2.4 points to 4.9%), the Rockford MSA (-2.3 points to 6.5%), and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-1.5 points to 3.8%). The over-the-year unemployment rate decreased in 99 counties, increased in 2 counties, and remained unchanged in 1 county.



Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates


Metropolitan Area

July 2022*

July 2021**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

4.0%

4.9%

-0.9

Carbondale-Marion

4.6%

5.8%

-1.2

Champaign-Urbana

4.3%

5.3%

-1.0

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

4.9%

7.3%

-2.4

Danville

5.7%

6.8%

-1.1

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

3.8%

5.3%

-1.5

Decatur

6.5%

7.7%

-1.2

Elgin

4.6%

5.7%

-1.1

Kankakee

5.3%

6.3%

-1.0

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

4.0%

4.9%

-0.9

Peoria

5.0%

6.0%

-1.0

Rockford

6.5%

8.8%

-2.3

Springfield

4.3%

5.5%

-1.2

St. Louis (IL-Section)

4.3%

5.6%

-1.3

Illinois Statewide

4.8%

6.6%

-1.8

* Preliminary  I  ** Revised

 

 

 




























Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - July 2022

Metropolitan Area

July

July

Over-the-Year

 

2022*

2021**

Change

Bloomington MSA

91,500

88,700

2,800

Carbondale-Marion MSA

56,800

54,900

1,900

Champaign-Urbana MSA

110,800

108,600

2,200

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,808,500

3,634,900

173,600

Danville MSA

26,000

25,700

300

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

187,500

178,900

8,600

Decatur MSA

48,500

47,700

800

Elgin Metro Division

255,300

245,000

10,300

Kankakee MSA

42,900

42,100

800

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

428,600

415,100

13,500

Peoria MSA

167,500

164,900

2,600

Rockford MSA

146,800

139,200

7,600

Springfield MSA

108,600

104,400

4,200

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

234,600

235,100

-500

Illinois Statewide

6,080,400

5,842,300

238,100

*Preliminary | **Revised

 

 

 


Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Jul 2022

Jul 2021

Over the Year Change

  
 

St. Louis (IL-Section)

4.3 %

5.6 %

-1.3

  

Bond County

3.9 %

4.9 %

-1.0

  

Calhoun County

3.9 %

4.9 %

-1.0

  

Clinton County

3.1 %

3.7 %

-0.6

  

Jersey County

3.8 %

5.0 %

-1.2

  

Macoupin County

3.8 %

4.7 %

-0.9

  

Madison County

4.3 %

5.5 %

-1.2

  

Monroe County

3.0 %

3.6 %

-0.6

  

St. Clair County

5.0 %

6.6 %

-1.6

  

Cities

 

 

 

  

Alton City

6.4 %

8.4 %

-2.0

  

Belleville City

5.0 %

6.8 %

-1.8

  

Collinsville City

4.3 %

5.9 %

-1.6

  

East St. Louis City

7.9 %

11.4 %

-3.5

  

Edwardsville City

3.4 %

3.9 %

-0.5

  

Granite City

4.9 %

6.2 %

-1.3

  

O'Fallon City

4.7 %

5.3 %

-0.6

  

Counties

 

 

 

  

Greene County

4.1 %

5.1 %

-1.0

  

Randolph County

3.9 %

4.8 %

-0.9

  

Washington County

2.8 %

3.2 %

-0.4

  

Other Areas

 

 

 

  

LWIA 21

4.1 %

4.9 %

-0.8

  

LWIA 22

4.2 %

5.4 %

-1.2

  

LWIA 24

4.4 %

5.7 %

-1.3

  

Southwestern EDR

4.3 %

5.5 %

-1.2

  

Metro East Highlights


The July 2022 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.3 percent. The over-the-year rate decreased -1.3 percentage points from the July 2021 rate of 5.6 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.


The labor force increased by +7,109 in July 2022 to 345,691 from 338,582 in July 2021. The number of employed individuals increased by +10,992 to 330,674 in July 2022 from 319,682 in July 2021. There were 15,017 unemployed people in the labor force in July 2022. This is a decrease of -3,883 compared to the 18,900 unemployed in July 2021.


The number of total nonfarm jobs in July 2022 was 234,600 compared to 235,100 in July 2021, which is a decrease of -500.


Payrolls increased in Leisure and Hospitality (+1,000), Professional and Business Services (+400), Mining and Construction (+300), and Manufacturing (+200).


No change was reported in Government, Other Services, or Wholesale Trade.


Employment declined in Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (-1,000), Retail Trade (-900), Financial Activities (-200), Educational and Health Services (-200), and Information (-100).



Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.


You just read:

Unemployment Rates Down in All 14 Metro Areas, Jobs Up in Most Areas in July

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.