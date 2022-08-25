Unemployment Rates Down in All 14 Metro Areas, Jobs Up in Most Areas in July
SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in July according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all metro areas except one.
"Today's data is an indication that economic recovery is taking place throughout the state," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "As unemployment rates continue to decline and jobs increase, IDES is committed to providing training and employment services with its local partners to connect workers and employers together in the Illinois workforce."
The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Rockford MSA (+5.5%, +7,600), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+4.8%, +8,600), and the Chicago Metropolitan Division (+4.8%, +173,600). Total nonfarm jobs were down in the Illinois section of the St. Louis MSA (-0.2%, -500). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Manufacturing and Leisure & Hospitality (fourteen areas); Mining & Construction and Professional & Business Services (eleven areas each); Transportation, Warehousing & Utilities (ten areas); Retail Trade, Education & Health Services, and Other Services (nine areas each); Wholesale Trade and Government (eight areas each).
The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-2.4 points to 4.9%), the Rockford MSA (-2.3 points to 6.5%), and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-1.5 points to 3.8%). The over-the-year unemployment rate decreased in 99 counties, increased in 2 counties, and remained unchanged in 1 county.
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
|
Metropolitan Area
|
July 2022*
|
July 2021**
|
Over-the-Year Change
|
Bloomington
|
4.0%
|
4.9%
|
-0.9
|
Carbondale-Marion
|
4.6%
|
5.8%
|
-1.2
|
Champaign-Urbana
|
4.3%
|
5.3%
|
-1.0
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
|
4.9%
|
7.3%
|
-2.4
|
Danville
|
5.7%
|
6.8%
|
-1.1
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
|
3.8%
|
5.3%
|
-1.5
|
Decatur
|
6.5%
|
7.7%
|
-1.2
|
Elgin
|
4.6%
|
5.7%
|
-1.1
|
Kankakee
|
5.3%
|
6.3%
|
-1.0
|
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
|
4.0%
|
4.9%
|
-0.9
|
Peoria
|
5.0%
|
6.0%
|
-1.0
|
Rockford
|
6.5%
|
8.8%
|
-2.3
|
Springfield
|
4.3%
|
5.5%
|
-1.2
|
St. Louis (IL-Section)
|
4.3%
|
5.6%
|
-1.3
|
Illinois Statewide
|
4.8%
|
6.6%
|
-1.8
|
* Preliminary I ** Revised
|
|
|
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - July 2022
|
Metropolitan Area
|
July
|
July
|
Over-the-Year
|
|
2022*
|
2021**
|
Change
|
Bloomington MSA
|
91,500
|
88,700
|
2,800
|
Carbondale-Marion MSA
|
56,800
|
54,900
|
1,900
|
Champaign-Urbana MSA
|
110,800
|
108,600
|
2,200
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
|
3,808,500
|
3,634,900
|
173,600
|
Danville MSA
|
26,000
|
25,700
|
300
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
|
187,500
|
178,900
|
8,600
|
Decatur MSA
|
48,500
|
47,700
|
800
|
Elgin Metro Division
|
255,300
|
245,000
|
10,300
|
Kankakee MSA
|
42,900
|
42,100
|
800
|
Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
|
428,600
|
415,100
|
13,500
|
Peoria MSA
|
167,500
|
164,900
|
2,600
|
Rockford MSA
|
146,800
|
139,200
|
7,600
|
Springfield MSA
|
108,600
|
104,400
|
4,200
|
Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
|
234,600
|
235,100
|
-500
|
Illinois Statewide
|
6,080,400
|
5,842,300
|
238,100
|
*Preliminary | **Revised
|
|
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas
|
Labor Market Area
|
Jul 2022
|
Jul 2021
|
Over the Year Change
|
St. Louis (IL-Section)
|
4.3 %
|
5.6 %
|
-1.3
|
Bond County
|
3.9 %
|
4.9 %
|
-1.0
|
Calhoun County
|
3.9 %
|
4.9 %
|
-1.0
|
Clinton County
|
3.1 %
|
3.7 %
|
-0.6
|
Jersey County
|
3.8 %
|
5.0 %
|
-1.2
|
Macoupin County
|
3.8 %
|
4.7 %
|
-0.9
|
Madison County
|
4.3 %
|
5.5 %
|
-1.2
|
Monroe County
|
3.0 %
|
3.6 %
|
-0.6
|
St. Clair County
|
5.0 %
|
6.6 %
|
-1.6
|
Cities
|
|
|
|
Alton City
|
6.4 %
|
8.4 %
|
-2.0
|
Belleville City
|
5.0 %
|
6.8 %
|
-1.8
|
Collinsville City
|
4.3 %
|
5.9 %
|
-1.6
|
East St. Louis City
|
7.9 %
|
11.4 %
|
-3.5
|
Edwardsville City
|
3.4 %
|
3.9 %
|
-0.5
|
Granite City
|
4.9 %
|
6.2 %
|
-1.3
|
O'Fallon City
|
4.7 %
|
5.3 %
|
-0.6
|
Counties
|
|
|
|
Greene County
|
4.1 %
|
5.1 %
|
-1.0
|
Randolph County
|
3.9 %
|
4.8 %
|
-0.9
|
Washington County
|
2.8 %
|
3.2 %
|
-0.4
|
Other Areas
|
|
|
|
LWIA 21
|
4.1 %
|
4.9 %
|
-0.8
|
LWIA 22
|
4.2 %
|
5.4 %
|
-1.2
|
LWIA 24
|
4.4 %
|
5.7 %
|
-1.3
|
Southwestern EDR
|
4.3 %
|
5.5 %
|
-1.2
Metro East Highlights
The July 2022 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.3 percent. The over-the-year rate decreased -1.3 percentage points from the July 2021 rate of 5.6 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.
The labor force increased by +7,109 in July 2022 to 345,691 from 338,582 in July 2021. The number of employed individuals increased by +10,992 to 330,674 in July 2022 from 319,682 in July 2021. There were 15,017 unemployed people in the labor force in July 2022. This is a decrease of -3,883 compared to the 18,900 unemployed in July 2021.
The number of total nonfarm jobs in July 2022 was 234,600 compared to 235,100 in July 2021, which is a decrease of -500.
Payrolls increased in Leisure and Hospitality (+1,000), Professional and Business Services (+400), Mining and Construction (+300), and Manufacturing (+200).
No change was reported in Government, Other Services, or Wholesale Trade.
Employment declined in Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (-1,000), Retail Trade (-900), Financial Activities (-200), Educational and Health Services (-200), and Information (-100).
Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.