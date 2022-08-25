Unemployment Rates Down in All 14 Metro Areas, Jobs Up in Most Areas in July
SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in July according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all metro areas except one.
"Today's data is an indication that economic recovery is taking place throughout the state," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "As unemployment rates continue to decline and jobs increase, IDES is committed to providing training and employment services with its local partners to connect workers and employers together in the Illinois workforce."
The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Rockford MSA (+5.5%, +7,600), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+4.8%, +8,600), and the Chicago Metropolitan Division (+4.8%, +173,600). Total nonfarm jobs were down in the Illinois section of the St. Louis MSA (-0.2%, -500). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Manufacturing and Leisure & Hospitality (fourteen areas); Mining & Construction and Professional & Business Services (eleven areas each); Transportation, Warehousing & Utilities (ten areas); Retail Trade, Education & Health Services, and Other Services (nine areas each); Wholesale Trade and Government (eight areas each).
The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-2.4 points to 4.9%), the Rockford MSA (-2.3 points to 6.5%), and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-1.5 points to 3.8%). The over-the-year unemployment rate decreased in 99 counties, increased in 2 counties, and remained unchanged in 1 county.
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
|
Metropolitan Area
|
July 2022*
|
July 2021**
|
Over-the-Year Change
|
Bloomington
|
4.0%
|
4.9%
|
-0.9
|
Carbondale-Marion
|
4.6%
|
5.8%
|
-1.2
|
Champaign-Urbana
|
4.3%
|
5.3%
|
-1.0
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
|
4.9%
|
7.3%
|
-2.4
|
Danville
|
5.7%
|
6.8%
|
-1.1
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
|
3.8%
|
5.3%
|
-1.5
|
Decatur
|
6.5%
|
7.7%
|
-1.2
|
Elgin
|
4.6%
|
5.7%
|
-1.1
|
Kankakee
|
5.3%
|
6.3%
|
-1.0
|
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
|
4.0%
|
4.9%
|
-0.9
|
Peoria
|
5.0%
|
6.0%
|
-1.0
|
Rockford
|
6.5%
|
8.8%
|
-2.3
|
Springfield
|
4.3%
|
5.5%
|
-1.2
|
St. Louis (IL-Section)
|
4.3%
|
5.6%
|
-1.3
|
Illinois Statewide
|
4.8%
|
6.6%
|
-1.8
|
* Preliminary I ** Revised
|
|
|
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - July 2022
|
Metropolitan Area
|
July
|
July
|
Over-the-Year
|
|
2022*
|
2021**
|
Change
|
Bloomington MSA
|
91,500
|
88,700
|
2,800
|
Carbondale-Marion MSA
|
56,800
|
54,900
|
1,900
|
Champaign-Urbana MSA
|
110,800
|
108,600
|
2,200
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
|
3,808,500
|
3,634,900
|
173,600
|
Danville MSA
|
26,000
|
25,700
|
300
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
|
187,500
|
178,900
|
8,600
|
Decatur MSA
|
48,500
|
47,700
|
800
|
Elgin Metro Division
|
255,300
|
245,000
|
10,300
|
Kankakee MSA
|
42,900
|
42,100
|
800
|
Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
|
428,600
|
415,100
|
13,500
|
Peoria MSA
|
167,500
|
164,900
|
2,600
|
Rockford MSA
|
146,800
|
139,200
|
7,600
|
Springfield MSA
|
108,600
|
104,400
|
4,200
|
Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
|
234,600
|
235,100
|
-500
|
Illinois Statewide
|
6,080,400
|
5,842,300
|
238,100
|
*Preliminary | **Revised
|
|
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas
|
Labor Market Area
|
Jul 2022
|
Jul 2021
|
Over the Year Change
|
Carbondale-Marion MSA
|
4.6 %
|
5.8 %
|
-1.2
|
Jackson County
|
4.6 %
|
5.6 %
|
-1.0
|
Williamson County
|
4.5 %
|
5.9 %
|
-1.4
|
Surrounding Counties
|
|
|
|
Alexander County
|
8.4 %
|
9.3 %
|
-0.9
|
Franklin County
|
5.9 %
|
7.3 %
|
-1.4
|
Johnson County
|
5.6 %
|
6.0 %
|
-0.4
|
Massac County
|
5.6 %
|
6.2 %
|
-0.6
|
Perry County
|
5.5 %
|
6.4 %
|
-0.9
|
Pulaski County
|
8.1 %
|
9.8 %
|
-1.7
|
Randolph County
|
3.9 %
|
4.8 %
|
-0.9
|
Union County
|
4.9 %
|
5.8 %
|
-0.9
|
Harrisburg Area
|
|
|
|
Gallatin County
|
5.8 %
|
6.2 %
|
-0.4
|
Hamilton County
|
3.5 %
|
4.6 %
|
-1.1
|
Hardin County
|
6.9 %
|
7.4 %
|
-0.5
|
Pope County
|
5.7 %
|
5.2 %
|
0.5
|
Saline County
|
6.1 %
|
7.0 %
|
-0.9
|
White County
|
4.2 %
|
5.1 %
|
-0.9
|
Olney - Mt. Carmel Area
|
|
|
|
Edwards County
|
4.6 %
|
5.5 %
|
-0.9
|
Lawrence County
|
5.4 %
|
5.9 %
|
-0.5
|
Richland County
|
4.1 %
|
4.4 %
|
-0.3
|
Wabash County
|
3.7 %
|
4.4 %
|
-0.7
|
Wayne County
|
4.1 %
|
4.7 %
|
-0.6
|
Other Areas
|
|
|
|
LWIA 23
|
4.3 %
|
5.0 %
|
-0.7
|
LWIA 24
|
4.4 %
|
5.7 %
|
-1.3
|
LWIA 25
|
5.0 %
|
6.2 %
|
-1.2
|
LWIA 26
|
5.1 %
|
5.9 %
|
-0.8
|
Southern EDR
|
5.0 %
|
6.1 %
|
-1.1
Southern Illinois Highlights
Carbondale - Marion Area
The July 2022 unemployment rate was 4.6 percent. This was a decrease of -1.2 percentage points from the July 2021 rate of 5.8 percent. Total nonfarm employment in July 2022 increased by +1,900 compared to last July.
Employment increased in Government (+200).
Surrounding Counties
Total nonfarm employment increased by +550 compared to July 2021.
Employment gains were posted in Leisure and Hospitality (+325), Government (+175), Educational and Health Services (+150), Other Services (+50), Construction (+50), and Information (+25). No changes were reported in Financial Activities or Manufacturing.
July payrolls declined in Professional and Business Services (-150), and Natural Resources and Mining (-50), and Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (-25).
Harrisburg Area
Total nonfarm employment increased by +50 compared to July 2021.
Employment gains were posted in Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+100), Government (+50), Educational and Health Services.(+50), and Information (+50).
Payrolls in Other Services, Natural Resources and Mining, Financial Activities, Manufacturing payrolls were unchanged. Employment declined in Construction (-100), Professional and Business Services (-25), and Leisure and Hospitality (-25).
Olney - Mt. Carmel Area
Total nonfarm employment increased by +325 compared to July 2021.
Employment gains were posted in Government (+150), Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+100), Leisure and Hospitality (+50), Natural Resources and Mining (+50), Educational and Health Services (+25), Other Services (+25), and Financial Activities (+25).
No changes were reported in Information or Professional and Business Services.
Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.