The MCPS Back-To-School Fair will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery”, Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

ROCKVILLE, Md., August 25, 2022—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Mayra Cruz-Solís, civic engagement specialist and Hispanic outreach liaison for the Montgomery County Council; Melissa Rivera, communication specialist at Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS), and Nora Morales, program director at Identity, Inc. The show will air tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM).

This special edition of “El Momento Cívico / The Civic Moment,” will include a discussion of the upcoming Back-To-School Fair hosted by (MCPS) at Westfield Wheaton Mall on August 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The start of the academic year is just around the corner and MCPS wants to prepare its student body, parents and guardians for a successful 2022-2023 academic year. The fair is a wonderful opportunity for families to learn about the school system, its programs and services. Family-friendly activities, COVID-19 vaccination clinics and entertainment will be available. MCPS will also provide free transportation to the event from four MCPS high schools. For more information, click here.

In addition, the non-profit organization Identity, Inc. offers many resources to prepare young people in Montgomery County and help them succeed in their academic activities. Nora Morales will discuss the ESL (English as a Second Language) classes offered to provide support to their education and life goals. Moreover, Identity, Inc also offers an alternative pathway to a high school diploma by providing GED preparation. For more information, click here.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

