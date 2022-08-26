OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR — Flag Notice: Gov. Ige orders flags at half-staff to honor former legislator James W. Wong

HONOLULU—Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi from sunrise until sunset on Friday, August 26, 2022. This action is a mark of respect for the late James W. Wong, a former member of the State of Hawaiʻi House of Representatives and Senate.

Wong was elected to serve in the House of Representatives from 1981 to 1982, and again in 1986, representing the 24th District, Kaneohe. He was appointed to the Senate by then Gov. John Waihee in 1987, where he served until 1988.

Wong also worked at Hawaiian Airlines, the Honolulu Fire Department and James B. Castle High School as a secondary teacher of English and a track and basketball coach.

He was a graduate of Maryknoll School and the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education.

This flag notice is issued for the day of Wong’s memorial service.

