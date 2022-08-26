President grants governor’s request for extension of 100% federal cost share coverage

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday announced that President Joe Biden has granted her request for an extension of 100% federal cost coverage of Categories A & B of Public Assistance under the state’s federal disaster declaration for wildfires. The federal government will now cover 100% of the costs for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for a new 90-day period that will extend through November 4, 2022.

“I thank President Biden for his action to ensure that the federal government shoulders the cost of important recovery efforts as New Mexicans continue to be impacted by the aftermath of historic wildfires and flooding in the burn scars,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “I have pushed at every step for the federal government to take responsibility and deliver support to New Mexico, and I will keep pushing to make affected communities whole.”

The announcement comes after the governor reiterated the state’s request for 100% of the total eligible costs under the disaster declaration last month. The extension of the 100% federal cost share coverage follows the governor securing additional amendments to the state’s federal disaster declaration for wildfire, including an extension of the disaster declaration, the addition of flooding impacts to the declaration, the launch of additional housing assistance for New Mexicans affected by wildfires, and the addition of Los Alamos and Sandoval counties to the state’s disaster declaration.