RE: Traffic Alert I 89 North Bound mm75 Richmond

Interstate 89 north and south bound are now back open and traffic is moving slowly. Please proceed with caution as the road way opens up.

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

I 89 north bound at mile marker 75 in Richmond is currently blocked due to a motor vehicle crash.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

