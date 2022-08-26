RE: Traffic Alert I 89 North Bound mm75 Richmond
Interstate 89 north and south bound are now back open and traffic is moving slowly. Please proceed with caution as the road way opens up.
Thank you,
Pam
Pamela Knox
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II, CIDT, MAT
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173
From: Knox, Pamela via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Thursday, August 25, 2022 5:11 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert I 89 North Bound mm75 Richmond
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 north bound at mile marker 75 in Richmond is currently blocked due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
