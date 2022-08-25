Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Cavazos To Continuing Advisory Committee For Special Education

TEXAS, August 25 - August 25, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Claudia Cavazos to the Continuing Advisory Committee for Special Education for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025. The Committee provides policy guidance on Special Education related services for children with disabilities.

Claudia Cavazos of Pearland is the Principal at St. Christopher Catholic School in Houston. She is a member of Kappa Delta Pi and the National Catholic Educational Association. Additionally, Cavazos serves as a Eucharistic Minister and Sacramental Teacher at St. Christopher Catholic Church and School. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Houston in Interdisciplinary Studies with a Specialization in Bilingual Education and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of St. Thomas in Houston.

