Boeing offers opportunities for Vietnamese companies in aerospace industry

HÀ NỘI — More than 50 suppliers, technology companies and universities attended the first Vietnam Aerospace Industry Forum on August 25 to seek cooperation opportunities with Boeing, a leading global aerospace company.

Held by Boeing, the forum was part of Boeing’s collaboration with Việt Nam and its commitment to enhance the country’s aerospace capabilities, said Micheal Nguyễn, country director Boeing Vietnam.

It is estimated that in the next 30 years, Southeast Asia will need 3,000 new airplanes to meet people’s travel demand and Việt Nam is a leading country in the region in terms of aviation industry growth.

Boeing is willing to cooperate with Vietnamese suppliers and support them to become an important part of the company’s global supply chain.

In addition, Boeing also wants to partner with Vietnamese technology universities to train pilots and aviation engineers and researchers to prepare an emerging workforce with sophisicated technical skills for the future.

At the forum, Boeing also shared the company’s strategy to decarbonise aviation with a focus on fleet renewal, operational efficiencies, and enewable energy transition with an emphasis on sustainable aviation fuels and advanced technology.

“The significant opportunities outlines at the forum align with the Government’s ‘Make in Vietnam’, ‘Digital Vietnam’ and Green Energy goals. We will continue to work with Vietnamese industry and universities to provide a foundation for long-term industrial growth,” Micheal Nguyễn said.

Speaking at the forum, Đỗ Nhất Hoàng, director of the Ministry of Planning and Investment's Foreign Investment Department, suggested Boeing continue collaborating and transferring technology to Vietnamese companies in aviation infrastructure development and technical services provision such as component production and aircraft maintenance.

Boeing was also asked to develop a pilot and aviation engineer training centre, help connect Vietnamese companies with global suppliers as well as establish an aeroplane production facility in Việt Nam. — VNS