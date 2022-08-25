Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,451 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,595 in the last 365 days.

Soil Remediation Scheduled on EB Route 16 in Montgomery Township, Franklin County

08/25/2022

​Contractor to clean up diesel fuel spill

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Franklin County are advised a soil remediation project is scheduled for next week on Route 16 in Montgomery Township. A contractor will clean up a diesel fuel spill along eastbound Route 16 between Route 416 (Mercersburg Road) and Applejack Drive.


Weather permitting, this work will be performed from approximately 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM Tuesday, August 30. The eastbound lane and shoulder of Route 16 will be closed, and traffic will be shifted to the westbound lane.


Minor delays are expected. Motorists should drive with caution, watch for stopped or slow-moving traffic, and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway. 


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 


###


You just read:

Soil Remediation Scheduled on EB Route 16 in Montgomery Township, Franklin County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.