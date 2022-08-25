Closure Planned for Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge Over Mill Creek in Springettsbury and Spring Garden Townships, York County

Road to be detoured for bridge replacement project

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that the Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge in Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships, York County, is scheduled to be closed for a replacement project.







Weather permitting, the bridge will be closed at midnight on Thursday, September 22. An approximately month and a half detour will be in place while the existing bridge is demolished, and the new bridge is constructed on an accelerated schedule. The bridge is expected to remain closed until the end of October.





A detour will be in place using N. Sherman Street, Route 30, and N. Hills Road.





This project consists of the replacement of the bridge, approach work, guide rail updates, drainage work, ramp re-alignment, signal upgrades, and other miscellaneous construction.





Clearwater Construction, Inc., of Mercer, PA, is the prime contractor on this $6,379,000 project. Work is expected to be completed by the spring of 2023.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





