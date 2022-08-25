PennDOT, Safety Partners Highlight Efforts of Law Enforcement During National Crackdown Impaired Driving Campaign

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania DUI Association (PA DUI), Penn Highlands Healthcare, the City of St. Marys Police Department, and the Highway Safety Network (HSN) warned motorists today that each year there is an increase in the number of alcohol or drug-related crashes over Labor Day weekend and urged them to "drive sober or get pulled over." Officers are watching for impaired drivers during the "National Crackdown Impaired Driving Campaign" that started Wednesday, August 17, and continues through Monday, September 5.

"Alcohol isn't the only game in town anymore," said Craig Amos, Regional DUI Program Administrator and Drug Recognition Expert with PA DUI. "We are seeing more and more drivers under the influence of at least one, usually more, illegal narcotics that impair their judgement and ability to react to situations that come up driving down the highway. We train officers to spot this type of impairment. If they catch you, they will arrest you for DUI."

At the event, Amos explained the observable clues an officer looks for during each phase of the traffic stop as a City of St. Marys Police Department officer conducted a mock standardized field sobriety test with a volunteer subject. Amos said the first phase of the investigation begins with the officer observing how the driver completes their stop maneuver and watching for clues of impairment. Next, the officer approaches the driver and looks for clues such as glassy or bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, awkward movements, disorientation, or incorrect responses to questions. If the officer establishes probable cause, they can then have the subject exit the vehicle for further testing.

Amos said an officer then conducts a battery of standardized field sobriety tests. Based on the outcome of those tests, the officer may place the driver under arrest if they determine the subject is impaired. They will be handcuffed and searched before being transported for a chemical test that can include a blood draw, breathalyzer, or, in rare cases, a urine sample. Following the chemical test, the officer transports the subject to their station for processing.

Penn Highlands hosted the event and invited employees and patients to observe the demonstration and enjoy a mocktail beverage recipe. Attendees also had the chance to operate the impaired driving simulator and complete activities while wearing Drunk Busters alcohol and drug impairment simulation goggles.

"Driving under the influence is a choice," said Kara Bauer, Trauma, Outreach, and Injury Prevention Coordinator for Penn Highlands DuBois. "If everyone makes the right choice to designate a sober driver, then no one gets arrested, and everyone goes home safe. Make the right choice," she said.

According to PennDOT 2021 data, there were 945 crashes in Pennsylvania between 6:00 PM Friday, September 3, and Monday, September 6. Of those, 106 were alcohol related. Another 38 were drug related. There were four fatalities in the alcohol-related crashes and three in the drug-related.

