Petro-Victory Energy Corp announces Extension of Warrants

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Petro-Victory Energy Corp. ("Petro-Victory" or the "Company") VRY announces that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange ‎(the "TSXV") for a one-time extension of the expiration date of common share purchase warrants issued by the ‎Company (the "Warrants") in connection with US$1,000,000 unsecured financing on August 25, 2021 ("Loan Financing"). The amendments to the expiration date of the Warrants is set out in the table below. The Warrants to be ‎amended do not include any warrants issued to finders or agents in connection with the Loan Financing. No other terms of the Warrants are to be amended.‎

Date of Issuance Number of

Warrants

Outstanding Expiration

Date Amended

Expiration

Date Exercise

Price (not

amended) August 25, 2021 328,750 August 25, 2022 November 25, 2022 CAD$2.03

The proposed amendment of the Warrants is subject to the approval of the TSXV and the holder of the Warrants will not receive an amended Warrant certificate, and will be required to submit their original Warrant ‎certificate in order to exercise Warrants.‎

About Petro-Victory Energy Corp.

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in Brazil. The company holds 100% operating and working interests in thirty-eight (38) licenses totaling 257,604 acres in two producing basins in Brazil. Petro-Victory generates accretive shareholder value through disciplined investments in high impact, low risk assets. The Company's Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the ticker symbol VRY.

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless an exemption from such registration is available.

Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In the interest of providing Petro-Victory's shareholders and potential investors with information regarding Petro-Victory's future plans and operations, certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "may", "objective", "ongoing", "outlook", "potential", "project", "plan", "should", "target", "would", "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, events or performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date thereof and are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements in this press release has been provided in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with a more complete perspective on Petro-Victory's current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. There is no representation by Petro-Victory that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those referenced in the forward-looking statements and Petro-Victory does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE Petro-Victory Energy Corp.