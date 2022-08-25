KitoTech's microMend® Laceration Repair Kit Under Walgreens Private Label Brand Named Best New Store Brand Medical Product in 2022

Store Brands Magazine selected Walgreens Wound Closure Laceration Repair Kit, a private label brand of the microMend® laceration repair kit, for its Editor's Pick Gold Star Award as Best New Store Brand Medical Product this year.

SEATTLE, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KitoTech Medical announces today that Walgreens Wound Closure Laceration Repair Kit, a private label brand of the microMend® laceration repair kit, has been given the Gold Star Award by Store Brands Magazine based on its selection as the Best New Store Brand Medical Product in the US in 2022.

microMend is an advanced wound closure product that is widely used by physicians and hospitals throughout the US. microMend's consumer products are being sold on Amazon and by major retailers, including a combined total of 16,000 CVS and Walgreens stores. This award recognizes microMend as an outstanding medical product that addresses an important medical need for consumers – closing serious cuts and lacerations. microMend offers an inexpensive and more convenient option for consumers to treat their own wounds rather than requiring care at ERs and Urgent Care Clinics.

"We appreciate the opportunity that Walgreens has given us to provide our revolutionary wound closure kit as part of their line of first aid products and are honored to have the product selected as the top store brand medical product in 2022", said Dr. Ronald Berenson, President and CEO of KitoTech. "This achievement would not have happened without the tremendous efforts of KitoTech's entire team. The award further establishes KitoTech as a leader in the consumer healthcare products industry."

About microMend®

microMend consists of an array of miniature stainless steel staples (Microstaples) attached to an adhesive backing that combines the holding strength of a suture with the simplicity of applying a bandage. It is designed to provide medical personnel with a cost-effective, time saving and easy-to-use option for closing lacerations, skin tears, surgical incisions, and other wounds. microMend's consumer products make it possible for individuals to close lacerations at home, in the outdoors or elsewhere without the inconvenience and costs associated with ER and Urgent Care Clinic visits.

About KitoTech Medical

KitoTech Medical is a medical device company spun out of the University of Washington that is using its patented Microstaple Technology platform to develop and commercialize products for wound closure and wound care. Additional product and company information can be found online at http://www.micromendskinclosure.com.

