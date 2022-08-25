DTP Vaccines Global Market to Reach $5.79 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DTP Vaccines Global Market Report 2022: By Product, By Disease, By End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global DTP vaccines market is expected to grow from $4.00 billion in 2021 to $4.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $5.79 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The main types of products in DTP vaccines are DTaP, TD and Tdap. The diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough (DTaP) vaccine helps children under the age of seven build protection to three lethal bacteria-borne diseases: diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough (pertussis). The different types of diseases include diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus and involves various sectors such as hospitals, clinics, vaccination centers.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Governments across the world are encouraging the R&D of DTP vaccines to disallow the spread of the diseases. Countries such as India have the Universal Immunisation Programme that aims to provide recommended vaccines against tuberculosis, polio and other diseases including diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough for all Indian children. The country regularly conducts vaccination drives, which is expected to positively impact the growth of the market. These initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The inadequate access to vaccines in under-developed countries is expected to limit the growth of the DTP vaccines global market. According to the World Health Organization's global estimates, around 19.4 million infants did not had access to DTP vaccines and around 60% of these children live in under-developed and developing countries. Countries such as the Central African Republic, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea, Samoa, Somalia, South Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, and Ukraine have less than 50% coverage of DTP vaccination. Lack of access to vaccines in under-developed countries is expected to hamper the market growth.

Companies in the DTP vaccines market are increasingly investing in manufacturing DTP combination vaccines, which reduces multiple vaccination shots for immunization against infectious disease. DTP combination vaccines such as tetravalent (DTP-HepB), pentavalent (DTP-HepB-Hib) and hexavalent vaccine (DTP-Hib-HepB-IPV) are available to provide the same protection as individual vaccine shots given separately.

