Jason Meder Named VP & Market Manager of CMG Radio in Tampa

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cox Media Group ("CMG") today announced Jason Meder, Vice President & Market Manager of CMG Radio in Orlando, has been named the Vice President & Market Manager of CMG Radio in Tampa. Meder will oversee all of CMG's radio stations in the market, including 97X, 107.3 The Eagle, HOT 101.5, Magic 94.9, 102.5 The Bone, and 105.5 WDUV.



Meder joined CMG 20 years ago as a media consultant for CMG Tampa. His hard work and leadership earned him key roles as General Sales Manager, Director of Sales, General Manager, and most recently Vice President & Market Manager for CMG's Orlando Radio market. He succeeds Keith Lawless, who will be departing CMG at the end of the month to spend more time with his family.

"Jason's leadership, creativity and strategic approach have led to outstanding results for our employees, listeners, and advertisers in Orlando. He's leaving the market in much better condition than when he arrived," said Rob Babin, EVP, CMG Radio. "Orlando remains a crucial market for CMG, and I will immediately begin the search for a new VP/Market Manager to continue our team's success there. I know that Jason will make a positive impact in this new role in Tampa, building on the consistent success that our team in Tampa produces every year."

A native of the Tampa/St. Petersburg area, Meder graduated from the University of Central Florida. He's been a positive influence in his community, serving on the boards of directors for both the Ronald McDonald House and Florida Association of Broadcasters.

"Our CMG Radio team in Orlando worked hard and worked together to achieve some amazing accomplishments. And we built a team that will continue to have great success in the future," said Meder. "I'm very excited to have the opportunity to return to CMG Tampa, work with another very talented team, and continue the legacy of success for these powerful CMG community brands."

About Cox Media Group

CMG Media Corporation (d/b/a Cox Media Group) is an industry-leading media company with unparalleled brands, award-winning content, and exceptional team members. CMG provides valuable local and national journalism and entertainment content to the people and communities it serves. The company's businesses encompass 52 top-performing radio stations delivering multiple genres of content in 11 markets; 14 high-quality, market-leading television brands in 9 markets; a Washington, DC news bureau; and numerous streaming and digital platforms. CMG's TV portfolio includes multiple primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and MyNetworkTV, and several valuable news and independent stations. For more information about CMG, visit www.coxmediagroup.com.

Media Contact:

CMG Media Relations

CMGMediaRelations@cmg.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db5bb2f9-6faa-41d8-9997-21649ec00059