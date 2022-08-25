Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,459 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,189 in the last 365 days.

Twenty-four health departments and one vital records/health statistics unit awarded accreditation or reaccreditation status by the Public Health Accreditation Board

PHAB awards accreditation to high-performing health departments and a vital records unit.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 25, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) today announced the names of twenty-four public health departments and one vital records/health statistics (VRHS) unit that have achieved accreditation or reaccreditation status, including the first health department outside of the U.S. After completion of a systematic and peer-reviewed process against national standards, these health departments and the vital records unit have achieved accreditation for the next five years.

PHAB, the non-profit organization that administers the national accrediting program, works to improve and protect the health of the public by advancing and transforming the quality and performance of governmental public health departments in the United States and abroad.

"Achieving PHAB accreditation has helped our health department formally advance meaningful community engagement, incorporate transparency to stakeholders, and embrace discussion with leadership," said Pam Thunder, RS, accreditation coordinator for the Ho-Chunk Nation Department of Health. "It has also laid a foundation to improve our existing programming and help us continue to grow our services and professionals in public health. Most importantly, it has helped us to develop formal processes and partnerships that will positively impact our community members to achieve 'building a strong mind, body, and spirit together.' Waza higiwire (we care)."

"Maintaining our national accreditation, especially during a worldwide pandemic, reaffirms our commitment to delivering high quality public health services to our communities," said Dr. Jeff Howard, interim director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness and chief health strategist for the city. "I'm very proud of the work and dedication of our entire department to strengthen and continuously improve our public health practices. Our community can trust that we are guided by proven standards and practices."

Achieving and maintaining accreditation demonstrates a commitment to continuous quality and performance improvement, transparency, and accountability.

"Communities served by accredited health departments can feel confident that their health department is performing in line with national public health standards," said PHAB President and CEO Paul Kuehnert, DNP, RN, FAAN. "We are proud of this (very large) group of health departments that took this critical step to demonstrate their commitment to high quality public health practices and continuously improving those practices over time.

International initial accreditation was awarded August 18, 2022 to:

  • Ministry of Public Health, Qatar

National initial accreditation was awarded August 18, 2022 to:

  • City of Hamilton Health Department, OH
  • City of Springdale Health Department, OH
  • Ho-Chunk Nation Department of Health, WI
  • Holmes County General Health District, OH
  • Mercer County Health District, OH
  • Ministry of Public Health, Qatar
  • Salem City Health District, OH
  • Shawnee County Health Department, KS
  • Shelby City Health Department, OH
  • Wyandot County General Health District, OH
  • Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department, OH

National reaccreditation was awarded August 18, 2022 to:

  • Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment
  • Delaware Division of Public Health
  • Gallatin City-County Health Department, MT
  • Henry County Health Department, OH
  • Illinois Department of Public Health, IL
  • Jessamine County Health Department, KY
  • Lorain County Public Health, OH
  • Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness, KY
  • New York State Department of Health
  • North Dakota Department of Health
  • Tazewell County Health Department, IL
  • Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment, CO
  • Williamson County and Cities Health District, TX

National vital records/health statistics accreditation was awarded August 18, 2022 to:

  • Bureau of Health Statistics, IA

Media Contact

Janalle Goosby, Public Health Accreditation Board, (571) 895-1996, jgoosby@phaboard.org

Twitter

SOURCE Public Health Accreditation Board

You just read:

Twenty-four health departments and one vital records/health statistics unit awarded accreditation or reaccreditation status by the Public Health Accreditation Board

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.