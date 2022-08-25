Mikhail Mishustin attends President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov’s meeting with heads of delegations taking part in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting

RUSSIA, August 25 - Mikhail Mishustin at President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov’s meeting with heads of delegations taking part in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting 25 August 2022 Mikhail Mishustin and Akylbek Japarov, the Chair of the Cabinet of Ministers, Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of the Kyrgyz Republic and Chair of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council 25 August 2022 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Mikhail Mishustin at President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov’s meeting with heads of delegations taking part in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting

Mikhail Mishustin’s remarks:

Mr Japarov, colleagues.

First, allow me to extend warmest wishes from President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

It is with great pleasure that I am in the Kyrgyz Republic once again. Thank you for your warm welcome, traditional hospitality and the excellent organisation of this intergovernmental council meeting in a unique location, Lake Issyk-Kul.

The Kyrgyz Republic is successfully presiding over the union’s bodies this year, making a substantial contribution to promoting integration. We have made significant progress in many areas under today’s challenging conditions.

We maintain intense contacts at different levels, resolving emerging issues in a constructive and prompt manner. This approach is particularly important today when the architecture of international relations and cooperation in foreign trade is going through difficult changes triggered, among other things, by the actions of the collective West.

The Eurasian Economic Union is proving effective and stable in difficult situations whether it’s the Covid-19 pandemic or pressure by other countries. We coordinate our responses to new challenges to prevent destruction in our economies. We take coordinated joint action to mitigate the consequences of any restrictions. We support businesses, especially small and medium-sized businesses, as our colleagues have just said.

We have noted very positive results. The union’s GDP over the first quarter of this year has exceeded $470 billion.

We see positive results in agriculture and industrial production. Unemployment is going down. A lot has been done to remove barriers to mutual trade for the free flow of goods, services, capital and workforce.

Additional opportunities for our countries are opening up amid the sanctions. It is very important to use them wisely. We can strengthen industrial cooperation and launch new joint projects, including high-tech projects. This will ensure the independence of the EAEU from imports. We need to push the digitalisation of economic processes across the union forward, actively work on innovations and e-commerce. Of course, we will discuss all these areas of focus in detail during our meeting.

Colleagues.

The most important thing today is to eliminate artificial restrictions and obstacles to the development of our cooperation. And, as you, Mr President, said, we need to prevent new barriers from being created.

The benefits of cooperation within the EAEU for our economies are obvious. And I am certain that we will not allow ill-wishers to drive a wedge between our countries and our peoples. We will cope with all the challenges of Eurasian construction effectively and do whatever is necessary for our nations’ wellbeing.