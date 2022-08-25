Grand Opening of NorthWest Community Lodge Celebrated in Meadow Lake

CANADA, August 26 - Released on August 25, 2022

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health, Everett Hindley joined Meadow Lake MLA, Jeremy Harrison on site this afternoon to celebrate the official grand opening of NorthWest Community Lodge.

"We are very pleased to be in Meadow Lake for the opening of this beautiful new home, which marks the last of 13 new or renovated long term care (LTC) homes promised by this government in 2009," Minister Hindley said. "I thank the residents and their families for their patience, as well as MLA Jeremy Harrison for his work advocating for this important project, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), municipal partners, and the design and construction teams for their efforts to make today a reality."

NorthWest Community Lodge welcomed residents earlier this month. NorthWest Community Lodge will accommodate up to 72 residents once fully operational. The new home replaces the 53 bed Northlands Pioneer Lodge.

With a more home-like feel, residents can expect individual rooms and relaxing common spaces with plenty of natural light. This inviting lodge consists of six houses, each with their own living room and dining space.

"The Saskatchewan Health Authority is proud to welcome residents to their new home in Meadow Lake. This project has increased the number of residents we can care for as well as give them a home they can relax in," VP of Integrated Northern Health, Andrew McLetchie said. "The Lodge is truly a home created by Saskatchewan for Saskatchewan, not only in its design, but also through the financial support and commitment from the NorthWest Community Lodge Association and its supporters."

"We are very excited to see this day become a reality" Vice Chair of NorthWest Community Lodge Association, Crystal Murray said. "We would like to thank the many generous donors from the community that helped us raise funds towards the furnishings and equipment for the lodge."

"I am so happy to see residents of my home community benefiting from this government's promise to improve and replace aging LTC homes," MLA for the Meadow Lake constituency, Jeremy Harrison said. "The seniors in this community, and throughout the province, deserve safe and comfortable spaces to live. The residents of Meadow Lake and area should be commended for their efforts and contributions to see this project through to completion."

The provincial government provided $30.5 million for the $38 million capital project. Local funding covered the remainder of the cost.

