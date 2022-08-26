WE THE PEOPLE OF MARYLAND REQUEST A FULL AND COMPLETE AUDIT OF THE UPCOMING GENERAL ELECTION IN NOVEMBER, 2022
Numerous voting anomalies found in the 2020 Presidential Election, presents prompt need to audit Harford County's box deposited ballots and mail-in ballots.FOREST HILLS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harford County Maryland – For Immediate Release: Due to the findings of numerous voting anomalies during an independent investigation of the 2020 Presidential General Election by WE THE PEOPLE OF MARYLAND, we implore the HC BOE for a prompt, full and COMPLETE audit of all Harford County Precincts, ballot box deposited ballots and mail-in ballots. Complete is defined as with utilization of the most currant 2020 Harford County voter rolls, most recent Census data and the full information of recently moved and deceased Harford County residents be provided by Harford County Board of Elections and where necessary Harford County government and its agencies.
It is imperative that immediately, as is reasonably possible, the existing Harford County voting rolls be updated by the removal of voters who are deceased, have moved to another county/state or have been inactive for two general elections. This maintenance process is required under federal and Maryland Law. Election security should always be a top priority. Accurate and up-to-date voter rolls are vital to secure elections, and voters should have the opportunity to update their information. Accurate voter rolls ensure a smooth process at the polls and helps with costs as clean and up-to-date information gives the Harford County Board of Elections a better idea of how many ballots will be needed, quantity of staffing at the precincts, etc.
We the People of Maryland offer the following plan to verify previous requests and conduct a full and complete 2022 General Election Audit:
1. Verify that submitted Press Release dated June, 2022 titled: WE THE PEOPLE OF HARFORD COUNTY FIND VOTERS IN 52 EMPTY/ABANDONED ADDRESSES AMONG OTHER ANOMALIES has been honored and completed prior to the primary election of July 19, 2022 including*:
a. 52 addresses found empty or on abandoned property
b. 151 voters who moved
c. 15 people unknown to the residents
d. 4 addresses were businesses, not residences
e. 1 non-citizen who voted
f. 8 voters were deceased
g. 6 voters did not appear on the voter information we had for those residences
h. 11 voters live out of state
i. 19 voters did not live here in 2020
j. 7 voters voted elsewhere
k. 3 residences received ballots for people who did not live there
2. Harford County Board of Elections is requested to promptly answer how the following will be performed for the November, 2022 audit**:
a. What will the audit procedures be in full detail?
b. When will the audit take place?
c. Where will the audit take place?
d. Who will lead the audit? How many of our volunteers will be needed and thus when required to be available?
e. Identify the sources of funding the HC BOE will offer to support the audit.
f. Who will observe the audit? Representatives from what parties and others?
g. How does the audit work in practice? What improvements to current processes are needed?
h. What resources are needed to implement an election audit?
i. What will be the steps to achieve a hand-count of the November, 2022 General Election?
j. What kind of post election tabulation audit should be used – traditional or risk-limiting***?
k. Who can access the paper ballots?
l. Who will audit returned voter identification cards for changes of addresses, deceased and duplications resulting in voter roll cleanup and purged voter rolls?
*Summary of Canvass available here: https://bit.ly/3PSLV4j
**Source: https://www.ncsl.org/research/elections-and-campaigns/the-what-why-and-how-of-election-audits-magazine2021.aspx
***Glossary of Terms: https://www.eac.gov/sites/default/files/glossary_files/Glossary_of_Election_Terms_EAC.pdf
(Traditional) Audit, Page 9; Hand-Count, Page 47; Risk-Limiting Audit, Page 83;
We The People of Maryland implore the Harford County Republican Central Committees and Democrat Central Committees to join in this effort to keep our Harford County elections beyond reproach for accuracy and that each and every vote is counted as voted upon by each current and actively registered Harford County citizen.
