UPDATE, 3 p.m.: West Virginia Turnpike closed due to tractor trailer accident; follow advised detour routes

The West Virginia Division of Highways is urging commercial truck drivers to follow the specified detour routes and not to attempt to skirt the Turnpike closure by using backroads or alternate routes. WV 61 near Deepwater Mountain is currently closed due to a tractor-trailer that got stuck while attempting to get around the Turnpike closure.



The DEP emergency response team, Pax Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, and West Virginia Parkways Authority crews contained the chemical spill early this morning.

Additional updates will be provided throughout the day.

