The West Virginia Division of Highways is urging commercial truck drivers to follow the specified detour routes and not to attempt to skirt the Turnpike closure by using backroads or alternate routes. WV 61 near Deepwater Mountain is currently closed due to a tractor-trailer that got stuck while attempting to get around the Turnpike closure.
The DEP emergency response team, Pax Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, and West Virginia Parkways Authority crews contained the chemical spill early this morning.
Additional updates will be provided throughout the day.
You just read:
UPDATE, 3 p.m.: West Virginia Turnpike closed due to tractor trailer accident; follow advised detour routes
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.