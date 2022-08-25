Micah Paul Keith, CPG Industry Leader, named the new Director of Marketing at Sonoma Creamery®
Sonoma Creamery welcomes Micah Paul Keith to lead the company’s marketing efforts, drive profitable sales, and launch innovative new products.
The brand has grown tremendously these past years. I look forward to contributing to that growth and elevating Sonoma Creamery's brand into the minds and hearts of cheese-loving consumers everywhere.”SONOMA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonoma Creamery, welcomes Micah Paul Keith to the team as the new Director of Marketing. Keith is an industrious brand leader with over 11 years of experience in the marketing industry, with notable expertises in innovation and new product development. Joining Sonoma Creamery from Blue Diamond Growers, Keith has also worked with other notable CPG companies such as Nestlé and Heinz.
— Micah Paul Keith, Director of Marketing
“I'm excited to join the Sonoma Creamery team and be a part of an energized organization that is achieving and focused on robust growth! The brand has grown tremendously these past years, and I look forward to contributing to that growth and elevating Sonoma Creamery's brand into the minds and hearts of cheese-loving consumers everywhere.”
Sonoma Creamery uses simple, high-quality ingredients to bake naturally shelf-stable, crunchy, real cheese snacks with unique inclusions that surprise, delight and nourish. Sonoma also recently introduced a groundbreaking line of all-natural, craft baked Pork Rind Cheese Crisps in two flavors, Cheddar and Chipotle.
“Micah is an excellent addition to the Sonoma Creamery team. A true marketing leader that has the proven ability to amplify and take the Sonoma brand to new heights while paving the way to launch innovative new products that we have in store. We’re excited to see him do great things.”
Sonoma Creamery snacks enjoy strong customer loyalty nationwide in retailers including Costco, Sprouts, Whole Foods, and many others.
Gabrielle Delagnes
Sonoma Creamery
+1 707-996-1000 ext. 28
gabrielle.delagnes@sonomacreamery.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other