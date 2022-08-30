Radonova Introduces New Product Offering to Help Homeowners Measure Radon
In response to the most frequent Customer Service department questions, Radonova introduces new online offeringsLOMBARD, IL, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radonova, the global leader in radon measurement, is providing three new radon detector product choices to help homeowners measure radon in their homes. Customers can now select a Basic, Standard, or Advanced product. Basic includes one radon detector for one home, Standard includes three radon detectors for one home, and Advanced includes five radon detectors for one home. A discount is provided for the additional detectors in the Standard and Advanced products.
Online customers can select the following three options:
• Basic: 1 kit (property) with 1 detector (room)
• Standard: 1 kit (property) with 3 detectors (rooms)
• Advanced: 1 kit (property) with 5 detectors (rooms)
Radonova is also introducing a Radon Detector Calculator that provides an online interactive guide to determine the number of detectors needed for a specific home. The calculator incorporates the home foundation type, the number of rooms on the first floor and/or basement, home square footage, when the last radon test was performed, and the home’s zip code. The calculator then provides an estimate for the approximate number of detectors needed.
“We want to make it easier and more economical for homeowners to test all recommended rooms in their homes,” says Zan Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Radonova, Inc. “Our Customer Service department is frequently asked, ‘How many detectors do I need?’ followed by, ‘Where do I put the detectors in my home?’ Our hope is that the new product offerings and online radon calculator will enable homeowners to test more accurately to determine if people and pets are being exposed to radon in their home.”
Number and Location of Radon Detectors
The number of detectors needed for a home depends on how large the area is and how much time people spend in each area. Because areas under the home are normally the first place radon gas accumulates, the lowest lived-in area should be tested with a detector for every 2,000 uninterrupted square feet. If a person spends more than four to six hours a day in any given area, it is recommended to place a detector nearby.
Basements, crawl spaces, and first floor bedrooms, offices, and living areas are suitable rooms for detectors. It is not recommended that detectors be placed near a window, door, outside wall or in in a kitchen or bathroom.
Unsafe Radon Levels in the Home
Radon is an odorless and colorless gas that forms when uranium in the soil beneath a home decays. The gas decays into harmful radioactive atoms that get caught in the respiratory tract during breathing. Over time, this exposure causes lung cancer. Radon is the #1 cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers and the #2 cause of cancer nationwide.
Radon is measured in picocuries per liter (pCi/L). The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has determined radon measurements of 4 pCi/L or higher to be dangerous levels. This radon level is largely unsafe and is 10 times higher than the average level outdoors. Any radon exposure raises a person’s likelihood of developing cancer, but levels above 4 pCi/L are particularly likely to lead to lung cancer. Canada measures radon in Becquerels per cubic meter cubed (Bq/m3). Health Canada has determined radon levels need remedial actions if the concentration exceeds 200 Bq/m3 in the normal occupancy area.
The World Health Organization recommends that anyone with a measurement of 2 pCi/L (or 100 Bq/m3) should take action to lower the radon levels in the home, even if they’re not an immediate threat to health. Because of this high risk, it is best to attempt to reach the lowest levels possible. Lowest levels are achieved through mitigation systems, either active or passive, that work to move fresh air in and remove radon by pushing it out.
When to Test for Radon in a Home
The EPA recommends testing a home every two years as part of routine home maintenance. In addition, it is recommended that a home be tested for radon after installing a radon mitigation system and every year thereafter, after a home renovation, when moving to a new home, and when moving to a lower floor of your home. Radon levels change from season to season as the soil around a home grows drier or wetter. If a previous radon test was clear, try testing the next scheduled radon test during a different season so that you have a cold weather and hot weather measurement.
About Radonova
Radonova is the laboratory of choice for numerous government radon projects, as well as other public, and private sector large-scale measurement contracts around the world. A truly global laboratory, Radonova is active in over 50 countries and has performed millions of radon measurements.
