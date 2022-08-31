Vandoliers Loudly Ruminate on Love and Longing Through the Eyes of Man’s Best Friend on “Howlin’”

Vandoliers The Vandoliers - Cover

New Album by Vandoliers via Amerikinda Records/ Soundly Music Is a Manifesto, Both Sonically and Lyrically -An Album Not to Be Missed

...No band is blending country and punk music better than Vandoliers...” — The Bluegrass Situation

TX, USA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vandoliers are a uniquely Texas band, distilling the Lone Star State’s vast and diverse musical identity into a raucous, breakneck vibe that’s all their own. After spending much of the last three years furiously writing and recording music, this Dallas-Fort Worth six-piece is back with 'The Vandoliers', a new album that proves these rowdy, rollicking country punks are tighter, more cohesive and more sonically compelling than ever. Few bands can spend a month on the road with punkers Flogging Molly and then turn around a week later and open the first two reunion shows for independent country legends the Turnpike Troubadours, as Vandoliers did earlier this year.

'The Vandoliers' is a manifesto, both sonically and lyrically. It’s an assertion of the band’s distinct character, their sonic rebelliousness, and big, bold stage presence. They’ve got range, too, but that should be expected from a band that deftly blends mariachi horns with country-punk rhythms. On “The Lighthouse,” tender vocals pair with Travis Curry’s delicate fiddle to create a sweet cowpunk lullaby written for Fleming’s one-year-old daughter Ruby Mae, born at the height of the pandemic. And then there’s “Bless Your Drunken Heart,” a hard-driving ode to the town drunk that makes apt use of the South’s favorite passive-aggressive slight and has quickly become a favorite at the band’s live shows, and “I Hope Your Heartache’s a Hit,” a swinging, swaggering tribute to a one-night-stand written by multi-instrumentalist Cory Graves.

"Right now, no band is blending country and punk music better than Vandoliers. Although that mash-up has been attempted for decades, it’s rare to actually find a band that disregards the rules completely and still sounds like they just might belong in a late-night honky-tonk.” - The Bluegrass Situation

Taken all together, this impressive fourth album builds to what is the Vandoliers’ most cohesive effort to date without sacrificing any of the distinct identity that makes the band work as well touring alongside punkers Flogging Molly as they do opening for independent country legends the Turnpike Troubadours or Dallas rockers the Old 97s. Few bands can bring together the square toes and the steel toes quite like the Vandoliers. As its members have grown and matured, so has the sound of Vandoliers. But what remains the same, though, is the band’s core philosophy of solidarity and hope, evidenced by the motto they’ve all had tattooed on their arms: Vandoliers Forever, Forever Vandoliers.

On the new single “Howlin’”, Texas country punks Vandoliers loudly meditate on love and longing through the lens of a dog missing their owners. Fiddle and harmonica cut through the pounding drums and amped up guitars, with the song crescendoing into a chorus that’s as big and anthemic as Vandoliers vast home state. “Howlin’” is a standout from the band’s new album; The Vandoliers, released on August 12th via Amerikinda Records/ Soundly Music.

“In 2019, I wrote ‘Howlin’’ while my family dog cried by the door waiting for my mom and dad to come home, explains Vandoliers frontman Joshua Fleming. “It took no time at all before I had a complete song of lyrics depicting the pain of loss and a friend long gone. I love this song in its innocence, and the simplicity of ‘I miss you.’” The video for the song follows a dog (actor Zack Green dressed as a punked up, human size dog) as he thinks he’s been abandoned by his owners. A trip to the bar, too many drinks and some back alley hijinks ensue.

Vandoliers are Joshua Fleming, bassist Mark Moncrieff, drummer Trey Alfaro, fiddler Travis Curry, electric guitarist Dustin Fleming, and multi-instrumentalist Cory Graves. Formed in 2015, the band released 2016’s Ameri-Kinda and 2017’s The Native on State Fair Records, and Forever (2019) on Bloodshot Records.

The Album is currently #10 in the top 100 Americana Album Charts as the band is currently in the middle of their summer headlining tour. Vandoliers will tour across the U.S. with Old 97’s in September, and in October with Mike and the Moonpies.

VANDOLIERS TOUR DATES:

Sept 14 – The Lost Horizon – Syracuse, NY*

Sept 15 – Rec Room – Buffalo, NY*

Sept 16 – Ardmore Music Hall – Ardmore, PA*

Sept 17 – Englewood Barn – Hummelstown, PA*

Sept 18 – Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD*

Sept 20 – Southgate House Revival – Newport, KY*

Sept 21 – The Bluestone – Columbus, OH*

Sept 22 – House of Blues Cleveland – Cleveland, OH*

Sept 23 – Saint Andrews Hall – Detroit, MI*

Sept 24 – Elevation at The Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI*

Sept 25 – The Rave II – Milwaukee, WI*

Sept 27 – Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI*

Sept 28 – Cavalier Theater – La Crosse, WI*

Sept 29 – Wooly’s – Des Moines, IA*

Sept 30 – Carmi VFW – Carmi, IL

Oct 1 – HI-FI Annex – Indianapolis, IN*

Oct 2 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL*

Oct 7 – State Fair of Texas – Dallas, TX

Oct 8 – Crazy Water Festival – Mineral Wells, TX

Oct 11 - Red Dragon Listening Room - Baton Rouge, LA+

Oct 12 - Gasa Gasa - New Orleans, LA+

Oct 13 - Alabama Music Box – Mobile, AL+

Oct 14 - Grant’s Lounge - Macon GA+

Oct 15 - Standard Deluxe Fall Boogie – Waverly, AL+

Oct 18 - Amos’ Southend – Charlotte, NC+

Oct 19 - Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA+

Oct 20 – Vinyl – Atlanta, GA+

Oct 21 - Sidetracks Music Hall – Huntsville, AL+

Oct 22 – Otherfest - Merigold, MS+

Oct 23 - Rev Room - Little Rock, AR+

Oct 25 - Old Rock House - St Louis, MO+

Oct 26 – Southbound – Springfield, MO+

Oct 27 - Duffys Tavern – Lincoln, NE

Oct 28 - Barleycorn’s – Wichita, KS

Dec 9 - Cain’s Ballroom - Tulsa, OK #

Dec 10 - JJ’s Live - Fayetteville, AR #

* w/ Old 97’s

+ w/ Mike and the Moonpies

# supporting Flatland Calvary

Up to date information and tickets are available at: http://vandoliers.com/shows. Stay up on the latest news about the Vandoliers on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Vandoliers/ , Instagram https://www.instagram.com/vandoliers/ and Twitter https://twitter.com/vandoliers.

Vandoliers - Howlin' (Official Video)