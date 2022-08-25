TDOT Holds Ribbon Cutting on US 64 (SR 40) Bridge Replacement Project in Polk County

Chattanooga, Tenn. – Deputy Governor and Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Butch Eley joined federal, state, and local officials today to celebrate the completion of the US 64 (SR 40) bridge replacement project over the Ocoee River in Polk County, Tennessee.

Work began on this project in September of 2020. The project includes construction of a three-span, steel I-beam bridge on new alignment to the north of the existing bridge. The new structure is approximately 600 feet long with two 12-foot travel lanes (one in each direction), a dedicated center turn lane, and 10-foot shoulders. It will accommodate future widening to a four-lane facility. The project also includes intersection improvements at Hildabrand Road to the west and Welcome Valley Road to the east.

Additionally, the new structure is a signature bridge with visually appealing features including the Ocoee River emblem, rock finishes, aesthetic bridge rail, and lighting.

The project was completed using the design-build method. Design-build is a project delivery method that combines all or some portions of the design and construction phases of a project into a single contract. TDOT uses the design-build concept on some of its larger projects to expedite project delivery and streamline design processes.

“We are pleased to celebrate the completion of this important project with our federal, state and local partners and the citizens of Polk County” said Commissioner Eley. “This project will improve traffic flow along US 64 and enhance the safety of residents in the community.”

The contractor for the $14 million dollar project is Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc.

Senator Mike Bell (R – Riceville) and Representative Dan Howell (R – Cleveland) represent Polk County in the Tennessee General Assembly.

# # #