Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,440 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,147 in the last 365 days.

TDOT Holds Ribbon Cutting on US 64 (SR 40) Bridge Replacement Project in Polk County

Chattanooga, Tenn. – Deputy Governor and Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Butch Eley joined federal, state, and local officials today to celebrate the completion of the US 64 (SR 40) bridge replacement project over the Ocoee River in Polk County, Tennessee.

Work began on this project in September of 2020. The project includes construction of a three-span, steel I-beam bridge on new alignment to the north of the existing bridge. The new structure is approximately 600 feet long with two 12-foot travel lanes (one in each direction), a dedicated center turn lane, and 10-foot shoulders. It will accommodate future widening to a four-lane facility. The project also includes intersection improvements at Hildabrand Road to the west and Welcome Valley Road to the east.

Additionally, the new structure is a signature bridge with visually appealing features including the Ocoee River emblem, rock finishes, aesthetic bridge rail, and lighting.

The project was completed using the design-build method. Design-build is a project delivery method that combines all or some portions of the design and construction phases of a project into a single contract. TDOT uses the design-build concept on some of its larger projects to expedite project delivery and streamline design processes.

“We are pleased to celebrate the completion of this important project with our federal, state and local partners and the citizens of Polk County” said Commissioner Eley. “This project will improve traffic flow along US 64 and enhance the safety of residents in the community.”

The contractor for the $14 million dollar project is Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc.

Senator Mike Bell (R – Riceville) and Representative Dan Howell (R – Cleveland) represent Polk County in the Tennessee General Assembly.

# # #

You just read:

TDOT Holds Ribbon Cutting on US 64 (SR 40) Bridge Replacement Project in Polk County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.