Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,440 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,913 in the last 365 days.

MDC invites public to get certified to monitor water quality Sept. 10 in Jefferson City

Jefferson City, Mo. -- Are you interested in ensuring the integrity of Missouri’s water? The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering training for volunteers who want to be certified to monitor water quality in the Show-Me-State. Water quality field certification training is on Sept. 10 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:30p.m. at MDC headquarters.

This event is the second step in becoming certified to monitor water quality. The first step, online learning, must be completed prior to attending the Sept. 10 event. The pre-requisite events are offered virtually and are available to be completed at any time at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Tc.

Participants in the Sept. 9 event must be at least 13 years old and register online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4TS. For more information about this event, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Tp or email streamteam@mdc.mo.gov.  

MDC headquarters is located at 2901 W. Truman Boulevard in Jefferson City.

You just read:

MDC invites public to get certified to monitor water quality Sept. 10 in Jefferson City

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.