MDC invites public to get certified to monitor water quality Sept. 10 in Jefferson City

Jefferson City, Mo. -- Are you interested in ensuring the integrity of Missouri’s water? The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering training for volunteers who want to be certified to monitor water quality in the Show-Me-State. Water quality field certification training is on Sept. 10 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:30p.m. at MDC headquarters.

This event is the second step in becoming certified to monitor water quality. The first step, online learning, must be completed prior to attending the Sept. 10 event. The pre-requisite events are offered virtually and are available to be completed at any time at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Tc.

Participants in the Sept. 9 event must be at least 13 years old and register online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4TS. For more information about this event, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Tp or email streamteam@mdc.mo.gov.

MDC headquarters is located at 2901 W. Truman Boulevard in Jefferson City.