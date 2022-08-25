Dermatology Partners is Now Open to The Community of Roxborough Accepting New Patients and Immediate Appointments

Ladan Straker, MD and Kate Matekovic, PA-C Dermatology Partners - Roxborough

Dermatology Partners is now open to serving patients in the Roxborough Community, specializing in skin cancer detection and treatment

Patients often wait weeks or months to be seen, and our goal is to change that with the opening of our new office to help offer timely access care to the community of Roxborough” — Andrew Kay, VP of Growth & Business Development at Dermatology Partners

ROXBOROUGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our newest office expansion, in Roxborough, a neighborhood of Philadelphia is now open. Dermatology Partners - Roxborough is located in the Jamestown Medical Building at 525 Jamestown St, Suite 205, Philadelphia, PA 19128. The practice opened on June 2nd, 2022 and is accepting new patients, insurance is accepted, and immediate appointments are available.

Kate Matekovic, PA-C is currently at our Roxborough office, treating patients of all ages. She is committed to providing high-quality patient care and always puts the patient’s needs first. She treats all aspects of medical dermatology, including educating patients on the importance of sun protection and skin care.

Now that summer-fun in the sun is dwindling down to the last days, and we are transitioning into Fall. It is the perfect time to schedule your annual fall-body skin cancer screening, after all the summer fun of extensive sun exposure which is a major risk factor for developing the three most common types of skin cancer. Skin cancers are highly treatable when detected in time. Early diagnosis and treatment is essential to avoid its spread to surrounding tissue, nerves, and bones. Your post-summer evaluation can start today with a self-examination to familiarize yourself with what is normal for your skin and see if there are any areas that cause you concern. To schedule with Kate Matekovic, PA-C at our Roxborough office, please give us a call at (215) 750-0301 or visit www.dermpartners.com to schedule online.

Joining Dermatology Partners on October 1st, we will be welcoming Dr. Ladan Straker who will be joining both our Roxborough and Bryn Mawr offices. Dr. Ladan Straker provides a full range of dermatologic care including medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology services. She treats a variety of medical conditions including acne, psoriasis, eczema, and various other conditions. She also performs a variety of cosmetic procedures including botox, chemical peels, micro-needling and platelet-rich plasma. Dr. Ladan Straker enjoys providing care to both adult and pediatric patients and is most passionate about cancer screenings, treatment of skin cancer, and performing surgical excisions. Accepting new patients, insurance is accepted, and immediate appointments are available at both locations. To schedule an appointment please call us at (888) 895-3376 or visit www.dermpartners.com to schedule online.

“We recognize the growing pain and difficulty in getting an appointment with a specialist in the Roxborough community. Patients often wait weeks or months to be seen, and our goal is to change that with the opening of our new office to help offer timely access care to the community of Roxborough,” said Andrew Kay, VP of Growth & Business Development at Dermatology Partners. “We are so honored to have Dr. Ladan Straker join our Roxborough office in the Fall. This will open up more availability for quality patient care for years to come.”

Dermatology Partners is a physician-led dermatology group with locations throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware. Its providers treat a full spectrum of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails and specialize in the detection and treatment of skin cancers, including Mohs surgery. The organization prides itself on its ability to offer patients immediate appointments so there is no need to wait weeks or months to receive care.

Dermatology Partners is the region’s fastest-growing dermatology practice with 27 offices in Pennsylvania and Delaware. Since 2012, Derm Partners has been dedicated to providing exceptional and leading-edge dermatology services to patients with its growing, talented team of medical practitioners. Dermatology Partners specializes in the detention and treatment of skin cancers and treats a full spectrum of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails. To find out more about Dermatology Partners, or to book an appointment at one of their convenient locations in PA or DE, visit www.dermpartners.com or call (888) 895-3376.