EMU Continues to Offer the Unique Opportunity to do a Master’s Degree in The Only Supply Chain and Logistics Management Program in Cyprus

As a result of the cooperation between Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) and Warwick University, Warwick Production Group (WMG) Engineering Business Management

and Supply Chain and Logistics Management Master’s (MSc) programs have been carried out

on the EMU campus since 2011. The University of Warwick ranks 8th in the UK, according

to the Guardian 2021 university rankings. These programs offer candidates the opportunity to

obtain a Master’s degree at one of the best universities in the world. Applications for these prestigious Master’s programs offered through the collaboration of EMU and the University of Warwick continue.

These prestigious Master's (MSc) degrees can be completed in one academic year at the EMU campus. Students are also given the option to take 2 of the 9 modules they need to take during their Master's studies at the University of Warwick in the UK or other University of Warwick centers (subject to visa and place availability). The Master's degrees and diploma offered are entirely University of Warwick diplomas, the same as those awarded to students studying at the University's UK campus.

Students participating in the program come from many different fields such as Engineering, Business, Tourism, Architecture and Information Technology. In addition to obtaining a Master's degree from one of the world's top 100 universities, students continue their education with the motivation to acquire the practical knowledge and skills expected from senior managers in business life.

Candidates who complete the Engineering Business Management Master's Program are expected to acquire comprehensive education in the field of management, as well as to have expertise in the fields of production and service sector and the basic competencies necessary to manage their own business. In addition, these individuals have the knowledge to understand the technologies and processes used by engineering businesses.

Candidates enrolled in the Supply Chain and Logistics Management Master's Program graduate by learning the skills to evaluate, manage and develop functional and supply chain processes, as well as the ability to apply market analysis. Graduates of the program will have the competence necessary to improve the functional processes of a business and to build a broad understanding capacity in terms of skills and knowledge in the areas of strategy development and design, as well as in many other related areas.

Those wishing to learn more about this unique opportunity and apply for the 2022-2023 Academic Year Fall Semester can visit the WMG – EMU Office (IE-C-111) at EMU Engineering Faculty Industrial Engineering Department between 09:00 a.m. and – 5:00 p.m. on weekdays or visit https://warwick.emu.edu.tr or apply online at https://warwick.emu.edu.tr/en/apply/online-application-form