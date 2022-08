Traffic Advisory for 2022 Student Move-in

Student move-in at local colleges and universities will require temporary parking restrictions in Boston from Sunday, August 28, through Sunday, September 5, 2022.

Parking restrictions will help with move-in activity in the City of Boston. Check below for neighborhood-specific information:

Northeastern University’s Move-In, Fenway

Sunday, August 28, 2022, through Monday, September 5, 2022

“Tow Zone No Parking Aug 28 - Sept 5” signs on the following streets:

Opera Place, Both sides, from Huntington Avenue to Saint Stephen Street

“Tow Zone No Parking Aug 28 – Aug 31” signs on the following street:

Gainsborough Street, South side (even side, Matthews Arena side), from Saint Botolph Street heading southerly to MBTA

“Tow Zone No Parking Thursday” signs (for 9/1/22) on the following streets:

Gainsborough Street, Both sides, from Huntington Avenue to Hemenway Street

Hemenway Street, Even side, from Forsyth Way to Westland Avenue.

Saint Stephen Street,, Both sides, from Gainsborough Street to Massachusetts Avenue

Symphony Road, Both sides, from Hemenway Street to Saint Stephens Street

Westland Avenue, Both sides, from Hemenway Street to Massachusetts Avenue

“Tow Zone No Parking Sept 2 - Sept 5” signs on the following streets:

Hemenway Street, Odd side, from Forsyth Way to Westland Avenue.

Saint Stephen Street, Both sides, from Opera Place to Gainsborough Street

“Tow Zone No Parking Sept 3 - Sept 5” signs on the following street:

Forsyth Street, Both sides, from Huntington Avenue to Hemenway Street

Northeastern University’s Move-In, Roxbury

August 28, 2022, through September 5, 2022

“Tow Zone No Parking 7AM to 5PM August 28 through Sept 3” signs on the following street:

Columbus Avenue, North side (odd side), from Burke Street to Melnea Cass Boulevard

“Tow Zone No Parking August 31 through Sept 5” signs on the following street:

Coventry Street, Both sides, from Tremont to Columbus Avenue

“Tow Zone No Parking August 31 through Sept 1” signs on the following street:

Tremont Street North side (odd side), from Burke Street to Coventry Street

“Tow Zone No Parking 7AM-5PM Sept 4 & 5,” signs on the following streets:

Columbus Avenue, South side (even side), from Melnea Cass Boulevard to Douglass Park

Davenport Street, Both sides, from Tremont Street to Columbus Avenue

Boston University Move-In

Wednesday, August 31, 2022 – Thursday, September 1, 2022

“Tow Zone No Stopping Aug 31 – Sept 1 8AM to 8PM” signs at the following locations:

Pratt Street, North side (even side), from Linden Street to Ashford Street.

Ashford Street, North side (even side), from Linden Street to Malvern Street

Gardner Street, North side (even side), from Linden Street to Malvern Street

Linden Street, East side (even side), from Gardner Street to Pratt Street.

Brighton Avenue, South side (even side), from Linden Street to Reedsdale Street.

Highgate Street, North side (even side), from Cambridge Street to Farrington Street.

Farrington Street, North side (even side), in front of #14 Farrington Street to Highgate Street.

Cambridge Street, South side (even side), from #424 Cambridge Street (near Denby Street) to Linden Street.

Wadsworth Street, North side (even side), from Pratt Street to Hartley Terrace.

Mission Hill Move-In Day

Thursday, September 1, 2022

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Thursday 9AM to 6PM” signs on the following streets: