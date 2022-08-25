Los Angeles' Premier SPMU Celebrity Microblading Master Artist, Dose of Brows Launches New User-Friendly Website

Los Angeles, California microblading Semi-Permanent Makeup beauty company Dose of Brows recently launched a newly designed, user-friendly website that offers visitors an easy way to learn all about microblading, lip blush, semi-permanent makeup, and more. It serves as an extensive resource for prospective clients and helps them make better decisions on suitable treatments.

In recent years, eyebrow microblading has taken over the beauty industry by storm, transforming faces with semi-permanent cosmetic, custom designed hair stroke eyebrows, using the best pigments available on the planet, that either partially or fully camouflage missing eyebrow hair, thereby creating beautiful eyebrows that compliment your facial features.

Since its inception, Dose of Brows has become a leading semi-permanent beauty treatment provider in Los Angeles, offering eyebrow microblading, ombré brows, powder brows, combo brows, lip blushing, and saline removal treatments for PMU brows.

The company's popularity amongst celebrity clients hasn't gone unnoticed by some of fashion's finest, and, to date, Dose of Brows has been featured in several leading magazines, including Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Glamour, and more.

Dose of Brow's newly designed website is meant to guide clients and make it easier for them to decide on which beauty treatments to pick. Aside from its fast-loading, user-friendly interface, the website is also comprehensive and educational. It contains a before and after gallery displaying past clients that underwent microblading and lip blush treatments, before and after care instructions, and more.

Dose of Brows Microblading & Lip Blush Treatments

Microblading is a complex treatment that requires expertise from a trained and skilled professional. Dose of Brows' microblading treatment first session, which lasts about 2.5 hours. A subsequent touch-up appointment is recommended about 1 to 2 months later and is included in the price.

Similarly, lip blushing requires an initial appointment that takes about 2.5 hours and a touch-up about 1 to 2 months later. The treatment costs are competitively priced, and the results last about 2 to 3 years. For optimal outcomes, after-care instructions should be diligently followed, especially during the healing stage, which lasts about 4 weeks.

About Dose of Brows

Headquartered in Los Angeles County, Sherman Oaks, CA, Dose of Brows is a microblading beauty lounge specializing in semi-permanent makeup (SPMU), microblading, combination, ombré and power brows, shade and blade, color correction, and retouching. More than just selling beauty treatments, the team behind the brand has a true passion for the art of microblading and ensures safe procedures and high-quality results.

Founded by globally-recognized celebrity microblading master artist, Liana Grigoryan, the company uses cutting-edge technology and innovative techniques to offer the best eyebrow microblading and lip treatments and service excellence to its high-caliber clientele in Los Angeles, California.

To learn more about the Dose of Brows, please visit https://doseofbrows.com.

