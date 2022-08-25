MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister to announce improvements to regional immigration programs to attract and retain newcomers
TIMMINS, ON, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, will make an announcement regarding changes under the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot (RNIP) and other regional immigration programs to support community partners, employers and candidates throughout Canada. A stakeholder town hall and media availability will follow the announcement.
Minister Fraser will be joined by:
- VivianeLapointe, Member of Parliament for Sudbury
|
Date:
|
Friday, Aug 26, 2022
|
Time (local):
|
|
12:00 p.m.
|
Ministerial announcement
|
12:15 p.m.
|
Stakeholder town hall
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Media question period
|
|
|
Location:
|
Cafeteria
|
|
Collège Boréal Timmins
|
|
395 Theriault Blvd,
|
|
Timmins, ON P4N 5B6
Notes for media:
- Media are asked to arrive no later than 11:45 a.m.
- Out-of-town journalists may join by dialing:
- Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-866-206-0153
- Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003
- Participant passcode: 2773109#
