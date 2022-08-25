Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister to announce improvements to regional immigration programs to attract and retain newcomers

TIMMINS, ON, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, will make an announcement regarding changes under the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot (RNIP) and other regional immigration programs to support community partners, employers and candidates throughout Canada. A stakeholder town hall and media availability will follow the announcement.

Minister Fraser will be joined by:

  • VivianeLapointe, Member of Parliament for Sudbury

Date:

Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Time (local):

12:00 p.m.     

Ministerial announcement

12:15 p.m.     

Stakeholder town hall

1:00 p.m.       

Media question period


Location:

Cafeteria

Collège Boréal Timmins

395 Theriault Blvd,

Timmins, ON  P4N 5B6

Notes for media:

  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 11:45 a.m.
  • Out-of-town journalists may join by dialing:
    • Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):          1-866-206-0153
    • Local dial-in number:                                    613-954-9003
    • Participant passcode:                                   2773109#

