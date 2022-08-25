Latest News: Join the ‘Team That Reads’ for Library of Congress Night at Nationals Park on Aug. 30
Book and baseball lovers are invited to join Library of Congress Night at Nationals Park on Tuesday, Aug. 30, when the Washington Nationals take on the Oakland Athletics at 7:05 p.m. The evening will highlight the 2022 Library of Congress National Book Festival on Saturday, Sept. 3. Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden will throw out the first pitch of the game.
Click here for more information.
