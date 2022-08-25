Daniel Brian Advertising (DBA) Cements Leadership in Healthcare with Gold Telly Awards and Emmy Wins
Daniel Brian Advertising is celebrating numerous Telly and Emmy Award wins for U. Michigan Medicine and UC Health CampaignsDETROIT, MI, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel Brian Advertising (DBA), one of the leading digital advertising agencies in the country, is celebrating numerous Telly and Emmy Award wins for the agency’s industry-leading work in healthcare advertising. DBA has garnered its first 3 Gold Telly Awards, as well as a Silver Telly Award, and numerous Michigan Emmy Awards on campaigns for Michigan Medicine and UC Health.
“The first and most important recognition for our work comes from our clients, and the tangible success of our campaigns,” said DBA Founder and Principal Strategist Dan Cobb. “But having our first Gold Telly Awards in the trophy case gives everyone here an unbelievable sense of pride knowing that our peers respect our work and ingenuity as well.”
DBA was awarded two Gold Tellys for their “Michigan Answers,” work, one for Regional TV Campaign – Promotional and one for Regional TV Campaign – Not-for-Profit. The “Michigan Answers” campaign was centered around rebranding a legendary name, and engaging consumers and patients on an emotional level with real stories, and daily answers to medical questions. The campaign ran across all media formats, including digital, television, print and outdoor via interactive billboards. The Telly awards honored the work in its TV format.
The agency also received one Gold Telly and one Silver Telly for its work with UC Health. The “This is Science” campaign was awarded a Gold Telly for Local TV Campaign – Promotional, while also receiving a Silver Telly for Local TV Campaign – Not-for-Profit. The “This is Science” campaign focused on education and illumination on what science truly is, during a time when science itself was being questioned by large portions of the population during the pandemic. DBA positioned UC Health as a leader in breakthrough medical advancements but also for their razor’s edge positioning that energizes both staff and patients.
DBA Wins Multiple Michigan Emmys
The agency also achieved high recognition for their campaign for Michigan Medicine from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ Michigan Chapter Emmy Awards. Specifically, DBA received awards for:
- Commercial Single Spot – “Carter”
- Commercial Campaign – Michigan Answers
- Spot Announcement – Writer – “Carter”
Carter, which won two Emmy Awards, focuses on a young patient name Carter whose parents we’re told he may never walk. The commercial shows a drastically different outcome and can be viewed here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cdToNKruJV4
About Daniel Brian Advertising
Named a Top 10 Healthcare Marketing Consulting/Services Company” by Healthcare Tech Outlook, a "Top Social Media Marketing Company" by Clutch, a "Top 10 Digital Agency" by CIO Review, and a “Top 10 Social Media Agency" by InfluenceGrid, Daniel Brian Advertising is a digital-first brand agency providing emotional connections and measurement at every touchpoint of the consumer journey. DBA specializes in growing awareness and customer volumes for purpose-driven brands, such as health, food, finance, and retail franchise chains. Some of DBA's past and current clients include Hungry Howie’s Pizza, University of Michigan Health, Valley Children’s Hospital, Rocket Mortgage, Chick-fil-A and Meijer. Their work has garnered dozens of industry awards, including 24 Emmy Awards. Founded in Detroit, Michigan during the digital revolution of the '90s, DBA began as one of the first fully integrated marketing and advertising firms, offering both broadcast and digital media services.
As its Chief Strategy Officer and brand consultant, Daniel Cobb co-founded Daniel Brian Advertising, on a vision for purpose-driven marketing. As a Forbes editor and author of “Surfing the Black Wave: Brand Leadership in the Digital Age,” Daniel is constantly questioning how emotional engagement impacts a consumer’s choice in a competitive market. For more information, contact DBA at: https://danielbrian.com/
Brian McWilliams
Daniel Brian Advertising
bmcwilliams@spellcom.com
