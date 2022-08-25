Mayor Bowser and DCPS Remind Families to Take and Submit COVID-19 Tests Before Returning to School

Washington, DC – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Public Schools (DCPS) Chancellor Lewis Ferebee reminded DCPS families that all students and staff will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result before the start of the 2022-2023 School Year. DCPS K-12 families must administer their student’s test and upload their test results to DCPSstrong.com/testing on Sunday, August 28. Pre-K families must administer their student’s test and upload their test results on Wednesday, August 31.

“We are excited to welcome our students, families, and staff back to school for this critically important school year,” said Mayor Bowser. “A strong school year starts with a strong first day, and we are grateful to families for once again helping us ensure a safe and healthy return to school.”

This month, the Office of the State Superintendent for Education (OSSE) also distributed antigen tests kits to all public charter local education agencies (LEAs) in the District to facilitate participation in test to return. Each LEA received enough tests for every student, teacher, and staff member.

To start the school year strong, DCPS families will need to:

Pick up a rapid antigen test from a District COVID Center, DCPS school, or a Test Yourself Express pickup site. Tests are available at every DCPS school today, Thursday, August 25, and Friday, August 26 with the following schedule: Thursday, August 25 from 12 pm to 5:30 pm. Friday, August 26 from 9 am to 2 pm. DCPS families must pick up their test kits from the school their child attends. Families with students who attend multiple schools may pick up test kits for all their enrolled students at one school. Test your child the day prior to your student’s first day of school. Upload your student’s results to DCPSstrong.com/testing the day prior to your student’s first day of school

DCPS families may choose to utilize their own antigen or PCR test results, but tests administered before Sunday, August 28 for K-12 students and before Wednesday, August 31 for Pre-K students will not be accepted.

DCPS families should report their child’s results by:

Visiting DCPSstrong.com/testing Entering your student’s name, address, a contact email, a contact phone number, their school, the date of their test, and their test results Uploading a photo or PDF of your results

“Our commitment at DC Public Schools is to foster a safe environment for our students to learn, grow and thrive,” said Chancellor Ferebee. “We appreciate the partnership of our families and staff in taking this important step as we all work together to start the school year strong.”

Update and Submit Your Immunization Records

District law requires students in all DC schools including private, parochial, and independent schools, to be fully compliant with required vaccinations to attend school, and that schools verify immunization certification for all students as part of enrollment and attendance. Families can download the Universal Health Certificate and the DC Oral Health Assessment Form here.

The Coronavirus Immunization of School Students and Early Childhood Workers Amendment Act of 2021, which the Council passed in 2021, requires students ages 12 and older to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend school. Families can access free vaccinations at a local COVID Center. Find a schedule at coronavirus.dc.gov/COVIDCenters.

The best place for DC families to access required childhood immunizations is through their primary medical provider. However, DC Health and its partners are also offering special vaccination opportunities across the District. These include:

Fast-track, vaccination-only clinics at Mary’s Center, Unity Health Care, and Children’s National Medical Center clinics

DC Health Mobile Clinics

For the latest schedules and locations of these clinics, as well as pediatric clinic locations, visit dchealth.dc.gov/immunizations.

To learn more, please visit DCPSstrong.com.

