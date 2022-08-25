Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market Growth at a rate of 8.1% with SWOT Analysis, Emerging Trends and More

Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market

Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market is Booming Worldwide, Growth Prospects, Trends and Demand, Insights and Forecast

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research in its report titled of Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on this market. The report covers the key factors that are propelling the growth of this market, untapped lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, latest trends and latest developments that are shaping the growth of the market and other valuable insights across different market segments.

The most faithful and latest market research tools and technologies are used while creating Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market report which helps client stay ahead of the competition. The report is very valuable for clients to save cost overheads and to concentrate on their core competencies. The report comprises of carefully researched business data having vital market factors such as key demographic and cultural research that will assist to know where to successfully market the business. Industry experts and proficient research team thrives to reveal the targeted information while building Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing marketing document.

Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market Analysis and Insights:

Global food allergens and intolerance testing market is supportive and aims to reduce the progression of the disease. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that global food allergens and intolerance testing market will grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Food safety and quality are major concerns for food manufacturing and the retail and hospitality industry. It has an impact on productivity. Food allergies are increasing globally, including the number of allergens, the sensitization rate, and the prevalence rate. To protect food-allergic individuals in the community, food allergies need to be appropriately managed, tested in processed foods and properly labeled on them. The presence of allergen testing has recently increased, and testing laboratories can help detect these allergens. The most important function of the food allergen laboratories is to test foods for the presence of allergens such as soy, dairy, peanut, and tree nut, among others.

The demand for food testing is increasing, for which manufacturers are involved in the new product launches, promotions, awards, certification, and event participation in the market. These decisions are ultimately enhancing the growth of the market.

Global food allergens and intolerance testing market report provides details of market share, new developments, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an analyst brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal. Strategic initiatives such as collaboration, agreement, and signing of sales agreements to invent and innovate pharmacological treatments are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Top Leading Key Players of Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market:SGS SA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., NEOGEN Corporation, ALS Limited, Mérieux NutriSciences, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, TÜV SÜD, Bureau Veritas, Symbio Laboratories, R J Hill Laboratories Limited, NSF International, Healthy Stuff Online Limited, QIMA, IFP INSTITUT FÜR PRODUKTQUALITÄT GMBH, ADPEN LABORATORIES, INC., AsureQuality, Microbac Laboratories, Inc, Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, FOOD SAFETY NET SERVICES, PCAS Labs, Element Materials Technology, OMIC USA Inc., among others.

This Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing market, contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief. Our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Aims of the Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing study:

* Describe the Hottest Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing advancements, promote stocks, and strategies employed by most important players;

* Exploration over the areas which can be anticipated to Find that the quickest growing growth in the ratiocination interval;

* To rethink openings for stakeholders by relating high- growth parts of their Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing business;

* To determine and prognosticate the client participation results business, Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing assiduity measures, verticals, and dissect different macro-and microeconomic factors which affect request growth;

* To achieve home- grounded company decision and place on weight to Give and marketing material and Earn a competitive understanding of all Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing request- leading gamers;

* To outline crucial request players and give relative analysis grounded on business overviews, product immolations, indigenous presence, and business programs, to grasp the competitive arena;

* Exploration about the kind that’s anticipated to regulate exactly the Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing

* Assessing an Multifariousness of perspectives with This request with the Help of both gatekeeper’s five forces disquisition;

* To track and examine competitive progress similar as Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing combinations & accessions, agreements & contracts

Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, and the rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, rest of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like downstream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing prevalence of food allergies and intolerance

According to the World Health Organization, allergies affect up to 40 percent of the world’s population, and the proportion of sufferers in big cities and industrialized countries is rising. They can cause chronic illness and, in the case of some food allergies, can be fatal. Food allergy has emerged as a serious public health concern. The prevalence of food allergies is estimated to be around 2-4% in adults and 6-8% in children. In Western countries, challenge-diagnosed food allergy has been reported to be as high as 10%, with the greatest prevalence noted among younger children. There is also growing evidence of increasing prevalence in developing countries, with rates of challenge-diagnosed food allergy in China and Africa reported to be similar to that in Western countries. An interesting observation is that children of East Asian or African descent born in a Western environment are at higher risk of food allergy compared to Caucasian children; this intriguing finding emphasizes the importance of genome-environment interactions and forecasts future increases in food allergy in Asia and Africa as economic growth continues in these regions. While cow’s milk and egg allergy are two of the most common food allergies in most countries, diverse patterns of food allergy can be observed in individual geographic regions determined by each country’s feeding patterns. Moreover, with the adverse non-toxic reactions (hypersensitivity), the prevalence rate of food allergies is mounting exponentially. The rising number of food allergy cases has prompted public health authorities around the world to take significant measures to curb the allergies' reactions and their consequences.

A variety of foods susceptible to allergens creates a need for testing

Right from baby foods to bakery & confectionery, dairy, beverage, convenience goods, and meat products, all are susceptible to cause allergies, which is creating a large food allergen testing marketplace. Furthermore, due to the poor quality of animal feed, there is always a possibility of meat causing allergies in humans. Even though the food and beverages industry is observing an increase in demand for animal feed additives that are capable of improving the quality of feed, the food intolerance testing market yet holds importance in ameliorating allergies caused by meat.

Although more than 170 foods have been identified as causing food allergies in sensitive consumers, the USDA and the FDA have identified eight major allergenic foods, based on the 2004 FALCPA (the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act).

Opportunity

Food allergen testing in emerging markets

According to the World Allergy Organization (WAO), anaphylaxis in emergency rooms ranged from 222, 300-350, and 3,000 episodes on an annual basis in Hungary, Japan, and China respectively. Furthermore, the organization estimates the prevalence rate of anaphylaxis to be 2%, 0.1%, and 0.6-1% of the population in the U.S., Korea, and Australia. The Food Drugs Administration (FDA) has made food safety an imperative aspect of the food industry, which is acting as a driving factor for the market. Furthermore, there has been a discernible increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies since the 1990s, which is further making the food allergens testing market an important segment in countries such as Europe, the U.S., and others.

Restraints/Challenges

Many obstacles hinder the proper diagnosis of food allergies (FA) in the developing world since there is evidence that knowledge about food Allergies by parents and healthcare workers is insufficient, and in vitro diagnostic tests are not easily accessed. Early diagnosis of FA is important for prognosis and proper nutritional management. However, even in developed countries, a 4-month diagnostic lag is reported especially in infants with less severe manifestations of non-IgE mediated milk allergy.144 This situation is probably worse in developing countries; Aguilar-Jasso et al. found a 38-month delay in the diagnosis of FA in North-Western Mexico.

Lack of food control infrastructure & resources in developing countries and technical difficulties during sampling, testing, and protein identification are expected to obstruct the market growth. The Middle East and African countries and other low-income countries currently remain restricted because of low awareness about food allergens and intolerance testing. Lack of government initiative, poor economy, and above all lack of awareness among individuals regarding allergies related to food are going to hinder the market

However, every country is bounded by the guidelines regulated by different authorities which are expected to act as a challenge to the growth of the global food allergens and intolerance testing market.

Recent Developments

In December 2020, Eurofins Scientific launched the SENSI Strip Allergen product range to detect food allergens in packaged food products. This new product launch helped the company in enhancing its product portfolio.

In October 2020, NEOGEN Corporation launched a new food extraction method to expand the capabilities of Reveal 3-D food allergen tests for direct testing of food products. The new Reveal 3-D product allows the rapid screening of food and ingredients samples. The buffer is available for egg, coconut, hazelnut, soy, peanut, and almond tests. This new product launch helped the company expand its food safety product portfolio.



Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market Report Answers the Following Questions:

* How much revenue will the Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing market generate by the end of the forecast period?

* Which market segment is expected to have the maximum market share?

* What are the influencing factors and their impact on the Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing market?

* Which regions are currently contributing the maximum share of the overall Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing market?

* What indicators are likely to stimulate the Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing market?

* What are the main strategies of the major players in the Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing market to expand their geographic presence?

* What are the main advances in the Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing market?

* How do regulatory standards affect the Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing market?

Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market Segmenation

Global food allergens and intolerance testing market is categorized into three notable segments which are based on testing type, method, and end user . The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Allergen Type

Allergen testing

Intolerance testing

Method

In-vitro

In-vivo

End User

Allergen Testing End User

Intolerance Testing End User



Table of Content: Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market Report

Part 03: Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

