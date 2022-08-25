Manchin, Capito Announce $760K for Substance Use Disorder Treatment Programs, Juvenile Justice System Improvements in West Virginia

August 25, 2022

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $760,465 from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety to support juvenile justice system improvements and residential substance use disorder treatment programs within state and local correctional facilities across West Virginia.





“Combatting the drug epidemic that continues to ravage our state is one of my top priorities, and providing substance use disorder treatment options across the state is crucial to addressing this crisis,” Senator Manchin said. “This funding will support residential substance use disorder treatment programs and will improve our juvenile justice system through job training, mental health services and educational programs across the correctional facilities. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding and I will continue working with DOJ to support justice systems across the Mountain State.”





“I have and continue to be focused on encouraging innovative solutions to help West Virginians suffering from addiction recover. I’m proud to announce this funding, which will support programs that meet individuals where they are, and provides the tools needed to help them contribute to their communities and lead a successful life,” Senator Capito said.





Individual awards listed below:





$457,500 – West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety: Title II Formula Grants Program





DOJ’s Title II Formula Grants Program provides funding to support state and local juvenile justice systems improvements, as well as delinquency prevention and intervention efforts. Through these awards, states can provide job training, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, community-based programs and services, reentry/aftercare services and school programs to prevent truancy.





$302,965 – West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety: Residential Substance Abuse Treatment (RSAT) Grant Program