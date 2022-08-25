With 9.51% CAGR, Global Cyber Security Market Size to Reach USD 478.68 Billion by 2030

As per the report published by Strategic Market Research, the global Cyber Security Market is expected to reach USD 478.68 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.51% during forecast period of 2021 - 2030 according to Strategic Market Research;

/EIN News/ -- New York,USA, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cyber security market worth was USD 216.11 Billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 478.68 Billion by the year 2030 with a 9.51% CAGR. Cyber security is defined as the practice of safeguarding mobile devices, networks, servers, and various electronic devices from different types of malicious attacks, the continuous growth in the Number of Targeted Assault Cases, Online Scams, and Specialized Sophisticated Cyber-attacks to fuel the Market Growth Exponentially.







Notable F actors for Cyber S ecurity Market:

The service segment held the maximum share of 51.77% for the Component sector.

The infrastructure security segment of the Security type section dominated the market with a share of 26.11%.

For deployment outlook, the on-premises segment held the maximum market share of 58.21%.

For the application section, the Government/Defence sector accounted for the maximum market share of 21.23%.

For the regional section, North America comprehensively led the overall growth of the market with a share of nearly 43.78%.









List of factors propelling the cyber security m arket growth :

(Rise in the number of cyber-attack cases, the prevalence of new E-Commerce cyber security trends, and usage of targeted assaults are enhancing the market growth rate)

The demand for cyber security is growing at an exponential rate due to the continuous increase in the number of cyber-attack cases worldwide. As per Cyber Security Ventures, cyber-attacks occur every 11 seconds across the globe. Moreover, a research study of Strategic Market Research figured out that the number of cyber-attack cases has surged by almost 56.13% in 2022 as compared to the previous year.





Apart from the increase in cyber-attack cases, the existence of various E-Commerce cyber security trends in the market like new-payment innovations, Adoption of fraud detection & AI, increase in reliability of blockchain systems, digital/e-Skimming, preventive measures against credential stuffing attacks, etc. are fuelling the market growth worldwide. SMR's research studies have reported that around 56% of consumers worldwide are currently using e-commerce apps for their online transactions as it is completely safe from any sort of malicious cyber-attacks. Also, the studies have figured out that around 75% of the fintech organizations worldwide, including Visa and MasterCard, have adapted the highly advanced AI technologies to detect any sort of unauthorized usage, fraud & scams and eliminate those threats efficiently in order to reduce the rate of client risks.





Furthermore, a steep surge in the number of targeted assault cases worldwide is augmenting the market growth. Targeted assault is the process of penetrating into a particular business's website and stealing all its essential data and confidential information. SMR's research studies reported that around 68% of the organizations worldwide experienced a target-attack on their networks and suffered a huge data-loss. Moreover, this year in the United States, approximately 2,500 government educational institutions were the victims of targeted assaults.









Cyber S ecurity Market: A Thorough Segmentation Analysis

The worldwide cyber security market is segmented into Component, Security Type, Deployment Outlook, Applications, & Geography.





For Component

Services

Privacy Service Offering & Data Security

Unified Vulnerability Management Service Offering

Others

Solutions

Access & Identity Management

Governance Risk & Compliance

Others





For Security Type

Cloud Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Network Security

Data Security

Infrastructure Protection

Others









For Deployment Outlook,

Cloud-based

On premises





For Application

Retail

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Government and Defence

Energy

Manufacturing

Others





Geographical Analysis

North-America

USA

Mexico

Canada

Rest of North-America





APAC or Asia-Pacific

New Zealand

Japan

Australia

China

South Korea

India

Singapore

Malaysia

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific





Europe

Italy

Germany

Poland

Finland

Netherlands

France

United Kingdom

Russia

Norway

Spain

Sweden

Rest of Europe





Rest of World

Kuwait

South Africa

Algeria

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Zimbabwe

Brazil

Egypt

Argentina

Nigeria

UAE





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 9.5% 2030 Value Projection USD 478.68 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 216.10 Billion Historical Data for 2015-2019 No. of Pages 135 Companies HCL Technologies Limited,IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited,Accenture,Broadcom Inc,Capgemini,Cognizant,F5 Networks Inc,FireEye Inc.



Leading Segment By Component

Solution Leading Region North America





The Service segment held the maximum share of 51.77% for the component sector. This is due to the rise in demand for IT outsourcing services for the monitoring and maintenance of cyber security solutions. It is also regarded as one of the most efficient ways to save time and money, as these external service providers can handle some serious issues of cyber security skill gaps in the it sectors worldwide. Cybersecurity Ventures revealed that across the globe, the usage of IT outsourcing services surged by (21 to 30) % in 2022 as compared to last year.





The infrastructure security segment of the security type section dominated the market comprehensively with a share of 26.11%. Infrastructure security helps to identify the list of systems and assets that are more vulnerable to cyber-attacks across a variety of industries like Energy, Transportation, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Chemical, etc. Moreover, an exponential rise in the usage of IoT devices are fuelling the growth rate of this sector. SMR's study has reported that around 24 billion IoT devices exist currently across the globe, out of which almost 32% are used for protection against malicious cyber-attacks.





For deployment outlook, the on-premises segment held the maximum market share of 58.21%. The on premises deployment highly reduces the rate of dependency on the 3rd party organizations for providing explicit cyber security monitoring and data protection. SMR conducted a global survey where it was discovered that around 54% of respondents stated that almost 50% of the sales of software platforms were deployed on premises. Around 32% of respondents stated that (50 to70) % of their software was deployed on premises, and nearly 6% of respondents stated that approximately 90% of their software sales were deployed on premises.





For the application section, the government and defence sector accounted for the maximum market share of 21.23%. The government and defence organizations are much more vulnerable to cyber-attacks as the criminals are always on the hunt to penetrate through the websites that contain some highly confidential information about these sectors. Hence, the Japanese government increased its defence-budget to almost USD 47.26 billion in 2022, out of which it allotted nearly USD 300 million for strengthening its defence against the dangerous cyber-attacks.





For the regional section, North-America comprehensively led the overall growth of the market with a share of nearly 43.78%. The US government has taken some serious steps to mitigate the risks of cyber-attacks by investing huge funds into this sector. Last year, in the USA, around 13,654 cyber-attacks were reported by federal agencies, out of which 5.6% of the cases were of data-breaching.





APAC region registered the fastest growth rate of 15.88% of the cybersecurity market due to the rise in usage of IoT devices in the countries like India, Japan, and China. In 2020, nearly 4.2 billion IoT connections were established in China, out of which nearly 47% were developed for protection against cyber-attacks.





Players operating in Cyber S ecurity Market:

HCL





Google





IBM Corp.





Infosys





Broadcom Inc.





Accenture





Cognizant





Capgemini





FireEye Inc.





F5 Networks Inc.





L&T





PwC International





TCS





Tech Mahindra





Wipro





Recent Developments

On 25th August 2022, Google announced that it is planning to launch an online cyber security training program for upgrading the skills of the employees who are working in the cyber security departments worldwide. It also announced a grant of USD 2 Million for non-profit companies to develop various cyber-safety tools for protection against several forms of cyber-attacks worldwide.





On August 2022, Bishop Fox received funding assistance of nearly USD 75 Million from Carrick Capital for the enhancement of its cyber security firm. This funding will be thoroughly utilized for the development of its cyber security experts and in the technological advancements of its Cosmos platform. Bishop Fox's Cosmos platform has the capability to detect the particular assets or software platforms of the organization that are highly vulnerable to cyber-attacks.





On 25th May 2022, Palo Alto and Infosys collaborated to provide a higher level of cyber security for large enterprises worldwide. The aim of this collaboration is to provide 100% protection to the hybrid-cloud infrastructure of the organizations like Mercedes Benz, BMW, etc. under a unified platform by adopting some of the most cost-effective ways as well as developing the technologies of Zero-Trust, and Service Edge components of the organizations.





On 24th May 2022, IBM Corp. announced that it is planning to provide a grant of USD 5 million for the improvement of cyber security resiliency in schools all over the world. Also, it announced that the sponsor teams of IBM would help the schools to be prepared proactively against malicious cyber-attacks. This program is gradually gaining popularity across the countries like UAE, Ireland, Costa Rica, Brazil, etc.





